We Care Animal Rescue will host a concert and fundraiser called Cats, Coffee, and Classical Music at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 23, at 1345 Charter Oak Ave.

The innovative classical string quartet A Study in Strings will perform, and Jeff’s Coffee Cart will provide free coffee. Before and after the concert, attendees are invited to spend time petting the 120 cats who live at the sanctuary.

There is a suggested donation of $20 for the event, but all are welcome. Tickets can be reserved at astudyinstrings.com.

A Study in Strings is made up of local musicians who play “classical music with a reimagined twist.” All of the music will be fun and easy to enjoy and at a volume level that won’t bother the cats.

We Care Animal Rescue is a no-kill shelter that provides care for cats and is entirely funded by donors. This concert will help with their mission to provide life-saving care, valuable emotional and monetary support, and critical animal welfare resources in the community.

The genesis of this concert was a visit from Rebecca Roudman, a local Santa Rosa Symphony cellist who visited We Care Animal Rescue and was inspired by the care and kindness shown to the cats.

“This place is doing it right," Roudman said. "The love the staff shows to the cats and the quality of life for the cats blew me away, and I wanted to have a concert to help them.”