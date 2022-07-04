St. Helena's White Barn announces first show on new outdoor stage

The White Barn will christen its new outdoor stage with a performance by Sol Flamenco at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23.
Sol Flamenco, a Spanish dance ensemble featuring dancer Damien Alvarez, dancer/singer Joelle Gonçalves, singer La Yuli, and guitarist Mark Taylor, is known for lightning-fast footwork, haunting guitar rhythms, and soulful songs.
The grounds will open at 5:30 and patrons will be welcome to bring a picnic to all outdoor performances. Chairs will be provided. As always, refreshments will be offered during the intermission.
Tickets are available on our website
thewhitebarn.org or by calling the White Barn box office at 987-8225. The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Avenue.
To comply with state and county health recommendations, all patrons should be vaccinated. Though masks are not required outdoors, we encourage audience members to wear them when inside the barn.
Photos: Demand for vinyl records still on a high note
Freshly pressed vinyl records are produced in a stamper at the United Record Pressing facility in Nashville, Tenn. The arrival of the compact disc nearly killed off record albums. Four decades later, with resuscitated record album sales producing double-digit growth, manufacturers are rapidly rebuilding an industry to keep pace with sales that topped $1 billion last year. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Ricky Riehl inspects finished vinyl records for physical flaws before they are packaged at the United Record Pressing facility in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
A hockey puck-shaped blob, called a "biscuit" and made of heated vinyl pellets, is set into a press to be formed into a vinyl record at the United Record Pressing facility in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
A mix of colored vinyl pellets that will be made into records is stored in a bin at the United Record Pressing facility in Nashville, Tenn. Colored pellets are used by themselves or in a variety of combinations to create colorful records in addition to the traditional black vinyl. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Thane Adolf dumps black vinyl pellets into a machine that will form the pellets into hockey puck-shaped "biscuits' to make vinyl record albums at the United Record Pressing facility in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Workers operate record pressing machinery at the United Record Pressing facility in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Workers operate record-pressing machinery at the United Record Pressing facility in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Excess vinyl falls into a bin after it has been shaved from the edge of a freshly pressed record at the United Record Pressing facility in Nashville, Tenn. The excess vinyl will be reground and used to make more albums. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Mechanical engineer John Arrington weighs a biscuit made of heated vinyl pellets as he calibrates one of the machines that forms the biscuits at the United Record Pressing facility in Nashville, Tenn. The biscuits are later pressed into vinyl records. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Elijah Lindsay loads finished vinyl records into shipping boxes at the United Record Pressing facility in Nashville, Tenn. Vinyl record manufacturers are rapidly rebuilding an industry to keep pace with sales that topped $1 billion last year. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Ricky Riehl inspects finished vinyl records for physical flaws before they are packaged at the United Record Pressing facility in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Sara Aulidge, left, and Abbey Peterson pull stampers, made of nickel and used to press vinyl record albums, from tall storage rows for upcoming orders at the United Record Pressing facility in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Abbey Peterson, left, and Sara Aulidge pull stampers, made of nickel and used to press vinyl record albums, from tall storage rows for upcoming orders at the United Record Pressing facility in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Artwork components such as record sleeves, booklets and cardboard jackets are stored in a warehouse at the United Record Pressing facility in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!