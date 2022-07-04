St. Helena's White Barn announces first show on new outdoor stage

The White Barn will christen its new outdoor stage with a performance by Sol Flamenco at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23.

Sol Flamenco, a Spanish dance ensemble featuring dancer Damien Alvarez, dancer/singer Joelle Gonçalves, singer La Yuli, and guitarist Mark Taylor, is known for lightning-fast footwork, haunting guitar rhythms, and soulful songs.

The grounds will open at 5:30 and patrons will be welcome to bring a picnic to all outdoor performances. Chairs will be provided. As always, refreshments will be offered during the intermission.

Tickets are available on our website thewhitebarn.org or by calling the White Barn box office at 987-8225. The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Avenue.

To comply with state and county health recommendations, all patrons should be vaccinated. Though masks are not required outdoors, we encourage audience members to wear them when inside the barn.