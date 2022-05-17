St. Helena's William Dappen earns Eagle Scout honors

William Dappen recently became Boy Scout Troop 1’s latest Eagle Scout after using geographic information system (GIS) mapping to install new trail markers in Pacific Union College’s Demonstration & Experimental Forest.

St. Helena’s Troop 1 held an Eagle Scout Court of Honor on May 7 to celebrate Dappen achieving the highest rank available to a Boy Scout.

Dappen worked with the Angwin college to map the 850-acre forest and its looping, circuitous network of trails. He hiked 35 miles of trails, collecting coordinates and creating a database. He raised money for the project and recruited fellow Scouts to place markers throughout the forest last fall, making it more accessible to hikers.

“These experiences gave me a perspective on the value of perseverance in the face of life challenges,” said Dappen, who is scheduled to graduate from St. Helena High School in June and plans to study computer science. “I have learned firsthand through the struggles of the last few years that tenacity, flexibility and finding new ways to utilize existing resources are important tools I have at my disposal to achieve any goal.”