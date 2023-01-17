St. Luke’s in Calistoga donates $1,906 to local food bank

Gina Penna, co-chair of the Calistoga Cares Food Pantry, was overwhelmed on Jan. 8, when she received a $1,906 check at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Penna called the donation “incredibly generous.”

Handing over the check was Carolyn Czapleski, senior warden of the Calistoga church. The money was collected over several weeks in December and included half of the church’s collection on Christmas Eve. Czapleski said the church’s governing body, the Mission Committee, continued St. Luke’s community outreach with the donation.

“Traditionally, St. Luke’s is known in the community as helping where it can," she said. "For example, Hearts & Hands Preschool rents space in the parish hall for its preschool and has for the past 12 years.”

Penna said the donation will help buy basic staples for the food pantry, including butter, eggs and a variety of produce items. “We struggle with getting basic food staples,” she said.

During its twice-monthly food distribution (from 2 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga), each family is given a bag of dairy and protein, a box of shelf-stable foods, and a bag or box of produce.

“During Thanksgiving and Christmas, we ordered bulk produce from Bill Shaw of Cal Mart, who donated it, of course,” Penna said. “We get local produce for our regular distributions at a discount from Bill Shaw."

Volunteers also deliver food to people who cannot get out of their homes, including seniors and farmworker families.

For the past 18 months, the Calistoga Cares Food Pantry has been working to become its own nonprofit organization, Penna said. It was originally part of the Napa Food Bank, but its leaders felt it could do a better job of feeding Calistogans if it were a standalone nonprofit. Penna said Calistoga has a higher need than other parts of the county. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the food pantry was feeding 650 families twice a month, including many seniors and families.

Joining Penna as board co-chair is Jody Boyadjieff. Serving on the board with them are Antoinette Mailliard, Suzan Shaw, Blake Gilmore, Bill Shaw and John Strasser, who ran the food bank with his wife, Louise, for some 15 years. The late Helen Archerd was part of the food pantry for 30 years.

Penna and her husband, Bill, are members of Calistoga’s St. Luke’s church.

Its mission statement is: "At St. Luke's we are seeking to improve our conscious contact with the God of our understanding. Seek along with us."

Editor’s Note: David Stoneberg is a retired journalist and a member of St. Luke’s Mission Committee.

