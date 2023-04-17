The sisters of Calistoga’s Holy Assumption Monastery have a new house and have launched an April 2023 St. Nicholas House Campaign.

They are seeking to raise $50,000, which will be matched dollar-for-dollar this month up to $50,000.

The $100,000 will ensure that the monastery can pay for all finishing details for the new house, and begin an effort to pay off the $450,000 house loan, made from the Orthodox Church Capital Improvement Fund. The sisters have raised $900,000 since 2019 for their new house.

The old St. Nicholas House was demolished eight months ago, and work continues on their new house on Washington Street, including installing floors, cabinets and plumbing fixtures.

To donate online visit holyassumptionmonastery.com or send a check to Holy Assumption Monastery, 1519 Washington St., Calistoga, CA 94515. Put “SNH” in the memo line. The Holy Assumpion Monastery is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.