The Stags Leap District Winegrowers will hold their annual Vineyard to Vintner event April 24-26.
The weekend allows guests to connect with the owners and winemakers of 17 wineries while they explore the historic area and enjoy world-class wine, dining and education.
“This is a consummate gift for wine enthusiasts, and a chance to take a passion for wine to the next level,” said Nancy Bialek, executive eirector of Stags Leap District Winegrowers. “Over the course of the weekend, guests will sample rare library selections, preview new releases, and learn first-hand from the principals, proprietors, winegrowers and winemakers who craft these incredible wines. There’s no other event that provides this type of one-on-one experience.”
Famed for its Cabernet Sauvignon, the Stags Leap District is a historic appellation within the Napa Valley, with records of winegrowing going back to the 1800s. In 1989, the region became the first official AVA (American Viticultural Area) based on the uniqueness of the soils.
Representing the region at various events are: Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Clos Du Val, Ilsley Vineyards, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Odette Estate, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Stags' Leap Winery, Steltzner Vineyards, and Taylor Family Vineyards.
The following activities are scheduled:
Library Wine Dinners: Friday, April 24
Vintner-hosted dinners feature wines, menus from some of the area’s top chefs, and the chance to meet the personalities behind the wineries. Guests can choose from intimate dinners at Chimney Rock Winery (with cohosts Shafer Vineyards and Quixote Winery); Regusci Winery (with cohosts Lindstrom Wines and Stags' Leap Winery); Silverado Vineyards (with cohosts Cliff Lede Vineyards, Steltzner Vineyards and Ilsley Vineyards); Stag's Leap Wine Cellars (with cohosts Pine Ridge Vineyards, Malk Family Vineyards and Baldacci Family Vineyards); and Taylor Family Vineyards (with cohosts Odette Estate Winery and Clos Du Val). Each dinner is limited to only 40 guests.
Digging Deeper: Vineyard Walks, Seminars and Tastings: Saturday, April 25
Four morning seminars combine education and hospitality, providing a chance to learn more about the region’s famed history and terroir. Limited to 50 guests each for an intimate experience. Programs include "Digging WAY Deeper" at Baldacci Family Vineyards; "Stags Leap District Then & Now: Are We Still Farming the Same Valley?" at Clos du Val; "The Clones that Shaped the Stags Leap District" at Ilsley Vineyards; and "Digging Deeper in the Vineyards with Pine Ridge Vineyards and Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars" at Pine Ridge Vineyards.
Vintner-Hosted Luncheon and 2017 Appellation Collection Preview: Saturday, April 25
Offering access to winemakers, owners and principals of 17 Stags Leap District wineries, the festive luncheon and tasting gathers vintners and guests for a strolling buffet and sneak peek at the 2017 Appellation Collection, to be released in October. The Stags Leap Palisades set the backdrop for the afternoon.
Savor SLD: Winery Experiences: Sunday, April 26
Continue the exploration of the District’s wines by spending a day on a self-guided tour with more than a dozen experiences, including visitation at some wineries not open to the public. Guest can choose from among exclusive tasting at Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Ilsley Vineyards, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Silverado Vineyards, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Stags’ Leap Winery and Steltzner Vineyards.
Tickets are available at stagsleapdistrict.com/V2V. The Friday through Sunday experience (April 24-26) is $895, which includes all of the Vineyard to Vintner dinners, tastings, seminars and events. Sunday-only passes, which allow entry to the Savor SLD experiences, are $350.