Star columnist publishes book about Trump’s leadership style

Star columnist Richard A. Moran has written a Trump book – but no, not that kind of Trump book.
“Trump@Work: Really Huge Lessons on Leadership, Believe Me” isn’t a screed about how President Donald Trump is destroying our democracy or a hagiography about how he’s making America great again. It’s about how his unique management style has changed American workplaces.
“My style is to be honest, inject a little humor, and tell the truth about what’s happening,” said Moran, a businessman who’s written eight other books about management and leadership and writes the St. Helena Star's "In the Country" column. “As hard as it is to be agnostic, the book tries to be agnostic.”
Without judging Trump, “Trump@Work” looks at how the president’s leadership tactics – for example, communicating on Twitter, storming out of meetings, and taking decisive positions without seeking consensus – play out in the workplace.
“Leaders are taught that you need to work hard to win over those people who don’t support you,” Moran said. “As a leader, Donald Trump chooses to not work at all with the people who don’t support him and just focuses on the people who do support him.
“Is that good or bad? I don’t know. But people are looking at that and saying ‘hey, that’s changed, what do I do about that?’”
The book also looks at how, during the Trump years, the use of Twitter has become commonplace among business leaders, especially in large, complex organizations.
Moran said the book also explores how Trump is challenging the traditional notion that credibility is the number one characteristic that people want in a leader.
In other ways, Trump’s leadership is consistent with long-held theories of leadership. Trump talks a lot about getting things done, and people tend to like leaders who get things done, Moran said.
Despite the book’s agnosticism toward Trump, it does dispenses clear advice on topics like racism. In short, don’t even go there.
“Through words, deeds or lack of words, leaders who are painted with any blush of racism will and should not last long,” Moran writes.
Moran said he hopes the book appeals to managers, employees and anyone else who’s interested in the workplace, whether they support Trump or not.
“Trump@Work" is available to order through local bookstores, Amazon, or its publisher, Routledge.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
