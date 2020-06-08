Star columnist publishes book about Trump’s leadership style

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Star columnist Richard A. Moran has written a Trump book – but no, not that kind of Trump book.

“Trump@Work: Really Huge Lessons on Leadership, Believe Me” isn’t a screed about how President Donald Trump is destroying our democracy or a hagiography about how he’s making America great again. It’s about how his unique management style has changed American workplaces.

“My style is to be honest, inject a little humor, and tell the truth about what’s happening,” said Moran, a businessman who’s written eight other books about management and leadership and writes the St. Helena Star's "In the Country" column. “As hard as it is to be agnostic, the book tries to be agnostic.”

Without judging Trump, “Trump@Work” looks at how the president’s leadership tactics – for example, communicating on Twitter, storming out of meetings, and taking decisive positions without seeking consensus – play out in the workplace.

“Leaders are taught that you need to work hard to win over those people who don’t support you,” Moran said. “As a leader, Donald Trump chooses to not work at all with the people who don’t support him and just focuses on the people who do support him.