Robert Louis Stevenson and his new wife, Fanny Osbourne, honeymooned on the side of Mount St. Helena in a deserted miner’s bunkhouse in 1880. The adventure was documented by Stevenson in his travelogue “Silverado Squatters,” published in 1883 after the author had achieved fame with his adventure novel “Treasure Island.”

This ornate writing desk, belonging to Robert Louis Stevenson, is said to have traveled with him around the world. One wonders how many adventurous tales were written by Stevenson on its desktop. The desk is now on permanent display at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in St. Helena.

There are many handwritten manuscripts by the author of “Treasure Island” and “Kidnapped” housed in the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in St. Helena.

The personal library of the author is now housed in a new archival storage system at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in St. Helena.

Some of the surprising objects at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in St. Helena are the toys of the author from his childhood in Scotland. Here is Stevenson's toy tea set. The museum is staying open late every Friday in June.

Gallery: Discovering the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum

From Library Lane, where the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum sits kitty-corner to the St. Helena Library, one can get a clear view up to Mount St. Helena at the north end of the Napa Valley. Yet few visitors to the valley are familiar with the connection of the author of “Treasure Island,” “Kidnapped” and “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” with the Napa Valley.