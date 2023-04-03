Join the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum at the St. Helena Public Library for Stevenson Poetry Night, an annual celebration of the art of the spoken word, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20.
Part of Arts Council Napa Valley’s Arts in April program, the event will feature several works by Robert Louis Stevenson and offer the opportunity for other poets to recite favorite works and/or perform original pieces. There will also be a reading by recent Napa County poet laureate Marianne Lyon.
All languages are accepted and encouraged. Day-of sign-ups will be treated on a first-come, first-served basis, so participants are encouraged to sign up in advance by April 15 at stevensonmuseum.org/events/programs.
Light refreshments will be provided.
To ensure a safe and fun event, participants and audience members are asked to comply with all health and safety measures in place.
Some of the surprising objects at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in St. Helena are the toys of the author from his childhood in Scotland. Here is Stevenson's toy tea set. The museum is staying open late every Friday in June.
This ornate writing desk, belonging to Robert Louis Stevenson, is said to have traveled with him around the world. One wonders how many adventurous tales were written by Stevenson on its desktop. The desk is now on permanent display at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in St. Helena.
The connection to the Napa Valley -- Silverado Squatters
“Silverado Squatters” was a travelogue written by Robert Louis Stevenson while he and his new wife, Fanny Osbourne, were honeymooning in a deserted bunkhouse on the side of Mount St. Helena in 1880. This first edition of the journal did not appear until two years after Stevenson had achieved fame with the publication of “Treasure Island” in 1881.
Robert Louis Stevenson and Fanny Osbourne Stevenson
Robert Louis Stevenson and his new wife, Fanny Osbourne, honeymooned on the side of Mount St. Helena in a deserted miner’s bunkhouse in 1880. The adventure was documented by Stevenson in his travelogue “Silverado Squatters,” published in 1883 after the author had achieved fame with his adventure novel “Treasure Island.”
Gallery: Discovering the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum
From Library Lane, where the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum sits kitty-corner to the St. Helena Library, one can get a clear view up to Mount St. Helena at the north end of the Napa Valley. Yet few visitors to the valley are familiar with the connection of the author of “Treasure Island,” “Kidnapped” and “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” with the Napa Valley.
The Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in St. Helena
The Robert Louis Stevenson Museum moved to its current location kitty-corner to the St. Helena Library in 1979.
Submitted photo
Toy tea set belonging to Robert Louis Stevenson
Some of the surprising objects at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in St. Helena are the toys of the author from his childhood in Scotland. Here is Stevenson's toy tea set. The museum is staying open late every Friday in June.
Tom Stockwell, Star
Personal library of Robert Louis Stevenson
The personal library of the author is now housed in a new archival storage system at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in St. Helena.
Tom Stockwell/Star
Original manuscripts at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum
There are many handwritten manuscripts by the author of “Treasure Island” and “Kidnapped” housed in the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in St. Helena.
Tom Stockwell/Star
The writing desk of Robert Louis Stevenson
This ornate writing desk, belonging to Robert Louis Stevenson, is said to have traveled with him around the world. One wonders how many adventurous tales were written by Stevenson on its desktop. The desk is now on permanent display at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in St. Helena.
Tom Stockwell/Star
The connection to the Napa Valley -- Silverado Squatters
“Silverado Squatters” was a travelogue written by Robert Louis Stevenson while he and his new wife, Fanny Osbourne, were honeymooning in a deserted bunkhouse on the side of Mount St. Helena in 1880. This first edition of the journal did not appear until two years after Stevenson had achieved fame with the publication of “Treasure Island” in 1881.
Tom Stockwell/Star
Robert Louis Stevenson and Fanny Osbourne Stevenson
Robert Louis Stevenson and his new wife, Fanny Osbourne, honeymooned on the side of Mount St. Helena in a deserted miner’s bunkhouse in 1880. The adventure was documented by Stevenson in his travelogue “Silverado Squatters,” published in 1883 after the author had achieved fame with his adventure novel “Treasure Island.”