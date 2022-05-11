Still ‘happy always,’ St. Helena’s Raymond Monroy turns 110

Milestones don’t get much bigger than the one celebrated Wednesday by Raymond Monroy, who turned 110 years old and joined the elite ranks of supercentenarians.

Family members from around the U.S. gathered Saturday at Monroy’s St. Helena home — the same one he built with his own hands — for an annual party honoring the man believed to be Napa County’s oldest resident.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Monroy quietly held court in his living room, leaving most of the talking to his family but eagerly dispensing his signature metacarpal-crushing handshakes, which haven’t shown any sign of weakening since his days as a strapping shipfitter at Mare Island and mechanic in World War II’s Pacific theater.

Monroy went outside Saturday morning to watch the St. Helena Fire Department and Police Department parade their vehicles past his house in what has become another annual tradition. This year a line of hot rods joined the parade as well.

Fewer than 1 in 100 Americans reach the age of 100. Of the ones who do, fewer than 1 in 1,000 survive to 110.

Monroy is the oldest surviving member of a group of centenarians identified by the Napa County Board of Supervisors in 2018. One crowdsourced website devoted to gerontology identifies Monroy as the second oldest living veteran of World War II in the U.S.

His family isn’t surprised by Monroy’s longevity, recalling that he never caught colds, flus or anything worse than seasonal allergies. When the coronavirus pandemic began, he reminded his family that he'd already survived the flu pandemic of 1918.

Monroy takes no medication, relying merely on a healthy diet, his favorite slogan “Happy always,” and an affectionate family of seven children, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Born in Arizona on May 11, 1912, Monroy moved to the Napa Valley in the early 1930s. He learned Italian and later Spanish while working at Beringer Brothers, one of the few wineries still operating during Prohibition.

By the time World War II broke out, Monroy had moved on to a shipfitting job at Mare Island. He enlisted at the age of 30 and was assigned as a mechanic for the Army Air Corps in the Mariana Islands and Guam.

In a 2006 interview, Monroy told of being in a B-25 that was shot down by enemy fire.

“The rudders were shot off and we went down but we were rescued — me, the copilot and the pilot and the gunners, all kids,” Monroy said. “They were good kids. I was sorry that I saw a lot of them go. They didn’t come home.”

After the war, Monroy worked as a flight engineer at what is now called Travis Air Force Base. His son William remembers his father being gone for a full week during the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962.

“We never found out what he was doing, but he was gone for seven straight days,” William Monroy said. “He did later tell me that there was only one plane left at Travis during that time, and it had a broken wing and couldn’t fly.”

Another son, Raymond Monroy Jr., remembers landing at Travis in a B-52 after being discharged from serving in Vietnam.

“Here came my dad on his jeep to meet me on the tarmac,” Monroy Jr. said, adding that it must have taken a high level of official approval to facilitate the surprise reunion. “My dad loves that story.”

Like many members of his generation, Monroy brought his no-nonsense military mentality home.

“Everything had to be standardized,” said his daughter Susan Varela. “That helped me when I became a federal employee because every day I hear his voice in my head telling me how to do my job. Whenever I think ‘This should be standardized,’ that’s my dad talking.”

Monroy was also a vocational arts aide and ESL teacher at St. Helena High School. While Monroy’s children recall him as a strict parent who made it clear he was their father and provider but not their friend, they say his high school students saw his softer side.

Teaching a mix of white and Latino students, Monroy liked to use etymology to remove some of the sting from the racially charged word “gringo."

His family also remembers him sticking up for a Japanese exchange student who’d been bullied. When he heard she’d been taunted with racial slurs, he devoted a class lesson to the study of Japan and its culture, presenting a positive depiction of the nation he'd fought against.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.