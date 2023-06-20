Farmers, of course, are governed by the seasons. So are our taste buds (or at least mine). So I always know it is truly summer when I can load up on stone fruit at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market.

Is there anything more delicious than a warm, fresh peach? Well, they are beginning to come in along with apricots, nectarines and plums. Visit Neufeld Farms at the market for a variety of plums and pluots as well as the earlier-ripening cling peaches. Cling peaches are ready now and in a few weeks, the freestone variety will be abundant.

Next, stop by Living Being Farms, one of our new growers this year, where peaches, nectarines and apricots abound. I was impressed by their apricots because my personal tree grew a whopping six pieces of fruit this year. I asked Joseph of Living Being why this might be.

“Apricots are hard to grow in Napa,” he told me. “They bloom early when it is oftentimes too windy and cold for much to survive successfully."

His apricots come from Fairfield and Middletown, where the weather is a bit more cooperative, and they are beautiful and delicious. He also mentioned that the nectarines are amazing right now, as are the peaches he calls his salad peach. “They are firm and their flavor really breaks through” in a fresh summer salad, he said.

Next make sure to check out Arceo Ranch’s amazing array of varieties. There is always something interesting to be had from Arceo and this next week will be no exception when they will have loads of Cot-N-Candy Apriums. These are a cross between a white apricot and a plum — they look like a light-yellow plum and burst with the sweet taste of an apricot. I always ask Annette of Arceo Ranch what ideas she has for new ways to enjoy her harvest. As a baker myself, I was excited to learn her scone secret of adding dried apricots and shaved almond paste to the dough. I will be trying that this weekend for sure.

So make sure you load up on stone fruit while you can and enjoy our local bounty to its fullest whether it be in baked goods, salads or just picked from the tree.

Also this Friday, celebrate “National Pollinator Week” and attend the lecture at 10:30 a.m. on the subject of “Monarchs and Other Pollinators,” hosted by Erin Arnsteen, co-founder of the Western Monarch Society/Western Program Coordinator, Monarch Joint Venture. The St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Unit will be at the market from 7:30 a.m. to noon providing preventative health screenings: blood pressure, A1C, total cholesterol panel and COVID-19 vaccines. Stop by Mentis and Molly’s Angels to check out the great programs they offer and how you can help. See you there!

We hope to see you every Friday through Oct. 27 from 7:30 until noon in beautiful Crane Park. Stay in-the-know through our newsletter, Instagram, Facebook or Nextdoor St. Helena.

How to properly store 10 fruits and vegetables How to properly store 10 fruits and vegetables Keep tomatoes out of the fridge Store potatoes separately from onions Keep apples and bananas away from vegetables Keep basil in room-temperature water Wrap celery tightly and keep in fridge Remove avocados from plastic produce bags Store green onions in a glass of water Keep peaches in the fridge once ripe Keep summer squash wrapped in the crisper drawer Store carrots in crisper or fully submerged in water