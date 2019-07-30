The St. Helena Street Piano in Lyman Park is sporting a colorful and whimsical paint job courtesy of local students and parents.
St. Helena High School music teacher Alba Gonzalez-Arredondo, students Ileene Christianson-Torres, Aliyah Flamson and Emma Antonelli, and parents Magda Torres and Isabel Rubalcava each helped paint the piano.
“The beauty of the trees reminded me of how I view music,” said Flamson, who plays the flute.
Some of the designs were inspired by the colorful art of the indigenous Otomi people of Mexico, said Gonzalez-Arredondo.
St. Helena’s first Street Piano was damaged by a vandal in 2018. The second one came from St. Helena Primary School after the school district decided they didn’t need it, said Bill Ryan, who organized the Street Piano project.
Ryan also thanked “Piano Doctor” Terry Miller for tuning the piano.