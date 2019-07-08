Please join Caldwell Snyder Gallery for an opening reception featuring the latest artworks by Eva Navarro and James Wolanin, from 4-6 p.m., Saturday, July 13 at our St. Helena gallery location, 1328 Main St.
Eva Nararro’s latest paintings celebrate summer, with figures bathed in sunlight relaxing in invisible parks or calmly strolling down unseen avenues. They represent characters she has found enjoying their time throughout Europe.
James Wolanin taps our culture’s collective visual conscious, creating vibrant reflections on American life. Blue skies, effervescent smiles, and carefree adventures characterize the artist’s Utopic vision, which blends nostalgia for mid-century glamour with a contemporary aesthetic.
Wine tasting generously provided by Beringer Wine Estate.