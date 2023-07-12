A sweltering weekend heat wave offers a good reason to stay indoors and read.

The Star asked the staff of the St. Helena Public Library for summer reading recommendations. Here are some of their responses:

Cecilia Raffo: “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros

“I very rarely read science fiction. It’s not one of the genres I am drawn to, but to complete the library summer reading challenge, I am required to read something different. I got lucky and was the first person from St. Helena to request ‘Fourth Wing’ by Rebecca Yarros. (The popularity of the book hadn’t reached St. Helena patrons yet!)

“I now know why it is still on the New York Times best seller list and perfect summer read.

“This book has everything a person would want to keep reading and reading. There is action, romance, fantasy and just fun and of course, a cliffhanger to get you wanting to read the next in the series. Needless to say, I devoured this book and am sad to see it go but know that it is now on the hold shelf for the next St. Helena patron to enjoy as much as I did!”

Chris Kreiden: “Fu-Go: The Curious History of Japan’s Balloon Bomb Attack on America” by Ross Coen

“Did you know the only deaths on the American continent resulting from enemy action during World War II were the result of a fu-go? Or that one crashed near Sebastopol on Jan. 4, 1945? Bet you didn’t know that the fragments of a fu-go shot down by a fighter plane were recovered near Calistoga.

“Not my usual read, but an interesting one that reveals how the fu-go came to be, how the government responded to this threat, and why you probably have never heard about these high-altitude, jet stream-riding, explosives-equipped, hydrogen paper balloons — the world’s first intercontinental ballistic missile.”

Monica Perez: “The Wall of Winnipeg” by Mariana Zapata and “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros

“As an avid romance reader, it’s difficult to choose just one book to recommend. So, here are two perfect summer reads.

“Mariana Zapata’s ‘The Wall of Winnipeg’ is a slow-burn sports romance with marriage of convenience and grumpy/sunshine tropes. It’s been a favorite of mine since 2016.

“Another is ‘Fourth Wing’ by Rebecca Yarros. The synopsis reads, ‘Friends, enemies, lovers. Everyone at Basgiath War College has an agenda — because once you enter, there are only two ways out: graduate or die.’ What’s not to like?”

Mariah McGuire: “The Last Treasure” by Janet Anderson

“Who doesn’t love a good mystery? I fell in love with the children’s book “The Last Treasure” by Janet Anderson in the summer of 2022.

“This treasure (pardon the pun!) was hidden at the bottom of a box of cookbook donations. It was in perfect condition and had an intriguing cover. As I always tell library patrons, you can’t judge a book by its cover, so upon inspecting the dust jacket description I knew I had to read it.

“Quickly I fell into the contemporary world of 13-year-old Ellsworth, a curious boy who suddenly finds himself spending his summer with distant relatives he’s never met. Ellsworth and his cousin Jess form a partnership as they seek to discover the long-lost treasure of the family’s eccentric patriarch. Full of mysterious old houses, hidden rooms, and peculiar characters, this youthful mystery makes for perfect summer reading.”

