Since Opening Day in early May, the most asked question at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market has been “Where are those beautiful flowers from DeVoto Gardens?” Happily, we can now say that they are back with us and will be for the remainder of the season. Everyone was more than delighted to see Doug Peters’ smiling face surrounded by gorgeous sunflowers starting last week.
Doug, who is part of the DeVoto family by marriage, explained that the gardens and orchards experienced a disastrous fall, winter and spring. Excessive rainfall of almost 60 inches flooded the Santa Rosa plain making the fields inaccessible for planting and then washing out those plants that were in the ground. But now the sun shines and the sunflowers are bountiful and beautiful – and ready to add a splash of color to your home or business.
There will also be plenty of color in our Market Classroom from 9 to 11:30 when kids are invited to join Market Educator Arwen Gallenkamp for fun Flower Power activities. And for those youngsters who prefer to wear their colors, Christina of Fantasy Faces will be happy to decorate you from 8:30 until closing.
With Bastille Day approaching on July 14, we invite you to get into “l’esprit de la France” with a delectable crêpe from La Crêpe Escape. Let the Chef Richard, our very own Crêpeman, tempt you with one of his amazing savory or sweet selections. My personal favorite is ham and cheese with spinach, but the lemon butter and sugar is a close second. And I keep thinking about how good that funky money with sliced banana, peanut butter and chocolate sauce would taste right now.
We hope you’ll join us this Friday, and every Friday through October, in beautiful Crane Park from 7:30 a.m. – noon. For the most up-to-date information on our programs, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for the Market’s weekly online Newsletter or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.