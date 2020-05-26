Surgery nurse receives annual DAISY award at Adventist Health St. Helena

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Adventist Health St. Helena has announced this year’s winner of the prestigious DAISY award, surgery nurse Cindy Nonescan, RN.

The DAISY award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care given by nurses every day. Patients, visitors, nurses, physicians and associates may nominate a deserving nurse.

A large group of fellow nurses and associates surprised and honored Nonescan on May 7 while her husband and three sons cheered in the background as they watched via cell phone.

The award, including a “Healer’s Touch” sculpture, was presented to Nonescan by Steven Herber, MD, Adventist Health St. Helena president, and Liz Dickinson, RN, patient care executive. Bonnie Barnes, the co-founder of the DAISY Award, also joined the celebration via Microsoft Teams.

"Cindy lives our mission every day and shows love,” Dickinson said. “Patients are so vulnerable when going into surgery, and she is always there for them. Cindy will be by their side holding their hand, giving an encouraging word or offering prayer -- a true inspiration."