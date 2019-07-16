{{featured_button_text}}
Tai Chi class at Rianda House

The instructor for the Tai Chi class is Joan Comendant. It meets at 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays at the Rianda House in St. Helena, 10:30 a.m., Thursdays at Lyman Park (during the summers) and at 2 p.m., Fridays at the Calistoga Community Center.

 Submitted photo

Joan Comendant’s Tai Chi in the Park series starts at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at Lyman Park. The free weekly summer class is geared toward beginners, so just wear comfortable clothes and bring some water. RSVP to 963-8555 ext. 101.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags