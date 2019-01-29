On Sunday, Feb. 17, the White Barn will welcome two talented artists, Mike Greensill and Joe Cohen, whose combined resumes will make for an unforgettable afternoon of jazz.
Pianist Mike Greensill has had the opportunity to write for big bands and symphony orchestras including the Boston Pops and the San Francisco Symphony. His skill and talent as a solo artist had been demonstrated weekly at Silo’s nightclub in Napa, where his knowledge and history of the American songbook, and his vocal talents created performances with both wit and grace. Silo’s closed last year.
Saxophonist Joe Cohen is an outstanding musician as well, who has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with such notables as Bobby McFerrin, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Michael Franti and Thomas Dolby. Together, this duo will create a memorable Sunday at the Barn, starting at 4 p.m.
The White Barn, located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena, is an 1872 Carriage House that was once part of U.S. Civil War General Erasmus Keyes’ home and winery estate, but now serves as an intimate 75-seat performing arts venue filled with historic charm.
Tickets are $30. Make your reservations today at brownpapertickets.com or by calling the box office at 707-987-8225. As with all White Barn events, refreshments will be served and a portion of the proceeds will benefit a local charity or arts organization.