A dozen Atlas Peak AVA wineries will pour their world-class wines during the “Taste of Atlas Peak,” which will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at The Ranch House at Black Stallion Winery, 4089 Silverado Trail in Napa.
A general admission ticket, $75, will include a walk-around wine tasting, gourmet appetizers, a silent auction and live blues by The Hummingbirdz. The event is a rare opportunity to taste and order wines on site from 12 Atlas Peak wineries, most are not open to the public, all in one place.
VIP admission ($150) will include early access at 11 a.m., plus a seated lunch with current release and reserve Atlas Peak AVA wines. Tickets are available at AtlasPeakAppellation.com or by calling 251-5631. For more details please email sampeters_apaa@live.com