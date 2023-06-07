The Vineyard Valley tea and fashion show, a colorful and quirky St. Helena tradition, returned Sunday for the first time since 2015.

The Vineyard Valley Homeowners Association’s Mad Hatter Tea Party, with decorations and costumes inspired by Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland,” was accompanied by a fashion show featuring outfits from Daisy Clothing Boutique.

Former District 3 Supervisor Diane Dillon of St. Helena was the guest of honor in recognition of her 20 years of public service as a supervisor. The fourth woman elected to the Napa County Board of Supervisors, Dillon has now moved on to a new career as a writer, researcher and genealogist.

During the event Dillon looked back on her time as a supervisor and thanked the organizers for carrying on “a great Vineyard Valley tradition.”

Janet Schmidt was fashion coordinator and Eve Breckenridge and Jean Martin were tea chairpersons.

The fashion models, decked out in spring outfits from Daisy, were Stevie Burns, Joyce Cahill, Anne Marie Clifford, Ellen Cotton and Amy Ellison.

The butlers, wearing whimsical Lewis Carroll-inspired outfits, were Dave Armington, Mark Blaustone, Henk Brok Carroll Cotton, Tony Kilgallin, Bruce Marks, Ed Smith and Rich Wood.

