Former Supervisor Diane Dillon, third from right, was guest of honor at Sunday's Mad Hatter Tea Party and fashion show at Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park. Seated clockwise are Dillon, Grace Kistner, Cindy Tzafopoulos, Miriam Hess, Jerri Patton, Joan Comendant, Supervisor Anne Cottrell and Pat Dell.
Walking the runway at Sunday's Vineyard Valley tea and fashion show were, from left, Anne Marie Clifford, Stevie Burns, Joyce Cahill, Ellen Cotten and Amy Ellison. Janet Schmidt, right, was fashion coordinator.
Ellen Cotten models an outfit from Daisy during Sunday's Vineyard Valley tea and fashion show.
Butler Henk Brok serves dessert.
Butler Dave Armington serves dessert to Linda Messinger.
Guests share a toast during Sunday's Vineyard Valley tea and fashion show.
Butler Bruce Marks serves sandwiches during Sunday's Vineyard Valley tea and fashion show.
Amy Ellison models an outfit from Daisy.
A table decorated by Amy Ellingson with the theme "Magical Madness."
A table decorated by Joyce Cahill with the theme "The Merry Hatters."
A table decorated by Barbara Ringenberg and Laurel Giuliani with the theme "We're All Mad Here."
The Vineyard Valley tea and fashion show, a colorful and quirky St. Helena tradition, returned Sunday for the first time since 2015.
The Vineyard Valley Homeowners Association’s Mad Hatter Tea Party, with decorations and costumes inspired by Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland,” was accompanied by a fashion show featuring outfits from Daisy Clothing Boutique.
Former District 3 Supervisor Diane Dillon of St. Helena was the guest of honor in recognition of her 20 years of public service as a supervisor. The fourth woman elected to the Napa County Board of Supervisors, Dillon has now moved on to a new career as a writer, researcher and genealogist.
During the event Dillon looked back on her time as a supervisor and thanked the organizers for carrying on “a great Vineyard Valley tradition.”
Janet Schmidt was fashion coordinator and Eve Breckenridge and Jean Martin were tea chairpersons.
