‘The Addams Family’ is St. Helena Drama’s first musical since 2020

The Addams family delights in misery, and it’s hard to imagine them reacting to a global pandemic with anything but utter glee and a jaunty “da-da-da-dum, snap, snap.”

Likewise, high school students hope audiences are ready for some morbid but good-natured laughs as St. Helena Drama presents "The Addams Family," its first musical since 2020.

Cast member Clayton Burton said the show’s unique mood of gothic cheer is a good fit for the current moment when the world is gradually returning to normal after the pandemic.

“This has been a really dark experience, but when you look back you can find light in it,” Burton said. “In ‘The Addams Family’ there’s also a lot of light and dark.”

“People should come because this is an experience we haven’t seen for two years,” Burton said, adding that the “dark humor” will especially appeal to older audience members.

“The Addams Family” runs March 4-13 at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. It’s directed by Patti Coyle and Craig Bond, with choreography by Francesca Menegon and sets by Bill Kauffman.

The Star was invited to sit in on a recent rehearsal. The show starts, fittingly, in a graveyard, with a musical number introducing the family members — “living, dead and undecided.”

The ever-cheerful Uncle Fester (Rhett Ryan) sets the plot in motion by revealing that Wednesday, the ever-sullen daughter of Gomez (Gabriel DuBois) and Morticia (Kaitlyn Valenzuela), is in love with the surprisingly normal Lucas (Liam Joy). She’s even been seen to smile at him, which Morticia finds particularly concerning.

With Lucas and his parents set to visit the Addams home for dinner, Uncle Fester bars the family’s dead ancestors from returning to their crypt “until love prevails,” and the audience gets the sense that the dinner is going to go spectacularly wrong in the best possible ways.

Alejandro Guzman plays Pugsley, whose first big scene takes place while his sister Wednesday stretches him on an old-fashioned torture rack. Pugsley is clearly loving every excruciating minute of it.

“He’s a really weird kid,” Guzman said. “When he’s on the rack I get to scream my heart out, which is cool.”

The role includes a solo, Guzman’s first ever. As a senior, this will be his last show with St. Helena Drama.

“We haven’t had live musical theater in two years,” Guzman said. “It’s finally back and we’re still going strong. I’m ready and I’m excited.”

Reina Erwin performs in the ensemble and is Uncle Fester’s understudy, but her most important role might be behind the scenes. A dancer since the age of 3, she’s one of the production’s dance captains responsible for training the rest of the cast during rehearsals.

“The moves are pretty simple, but it doesn’t necessarily look all that simple when everybody’s onstage,” she said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

Being offstage for two years, except for last fall’s mostly outdoor non-musical “Almost, Maine,” has been “really tough,” said Erwin, a senior.

“This is my last show,” she added. “The other day I got super-emotional backstage thinking, ‘Oh my God, this is my last show.’ It hadn’t felt that way because we’ve been missing so many shows.”

Burton plays Lurch, the family’s zombie butler who communicates in grunts and is “coming out of a dark place,” as Burton puts it. To reveal much more would be a spoiler.

Burton said the “The Addams Family” feels completely different from “Newsies,” St. Helena Drama’s 2020 spring musical that premiered just as pandemic restrictions were ramping up.

“’Newsies’ was a very bubbly, move-all-over-the-place kind of show,” he said. “This show is all about stiff movements, but you still have to show a lot of expression, which is hard when you’re wearing a mask. So you have to do it with your eyes and your body.”

(The cast has been masked during rehearsals but will perform unmasked starting on opening night.)

Kaitlyn Valenzuela plays the confident Morticia, who couldn’t be more different from the high-strung, insecure character Valenzuela played in “Almost, Maine.”

She didn’t feel like her performance as Morticia clicked until mid-February, when Coyle gave her some helpful notes. Valenzuela watched clips of Morticias from TV and film adaptations to give her a better sense of the character.

“I’m not a very commanding person in real life, so this is a really, really fun role,” Valenzuela said.

Being back onstage in a musical “feels like home,” said Valenzuela, who made her St. Helena Drama debut in 2017’s “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and is now appearing in her final show.

“To know that I’m going to be onstage without a mask and people are actually going to see my face after all this time — it actually makes me emotional,” she said.

