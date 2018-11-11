Backroads, the world’s leading active travel company, has grown exponentially over the past decade not as a result of a tech boom, but rather as a result of a booming population of older adults who are not taking aging sitting down. Old age, once defined as beginning between the ages of 60 and 70, has been turned upside down with today’s seniors being some of our country’s most active adults.
Many of those seniors will live 30-40 or more years in “Elderhood” and they are making the most of it. Travel, exercise, socialization and lifelong learning are just a few examples of how we are staying active and young at heart while the calendar tells us we’re getting older. Yet at the very moment we are living longer than ever, society has defined old age as a disease, a condition to be feared, disparaged, neglected and denied.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, Rianda House partners with the UpValley Village to present “The Future of Elderhood: More and Better.” It will be held at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center.
Guest lecturer Dr. Louise Aronson, a renowned geriatrician and author, will explore how we think about aging in our country and our communities, how that relates to our own lives and what that says about modern medicine and our world view on aging.
Aronson is a Professor of Medicine at University of California San Francisco (UCSF) where she directs UCSF Medical Humanities. A graduate of Harvard Medical School and the Warren Wilson Program for Writers, Aronson has received the Gold Professorship in Humanism in Medicine, the California Homecare Physician of the Year award, and the American Geriatrics Society Clinician-Teacher of the Year award, as well as numerous awards for her teaching, educational research and writing.
Among organizations actively shifting the assumption that aging is something to be dreaded are Rianda House and the UpValley Village. As the UpValley’s only senior activity center, each year Rianda House sees 1,000 or more older adults energetically engaging in their weekly wellness, educational and social activities. The UpValley Village, an exciting new Collabria Care program, is a membership-based service that provides easy access to in-home services and activities that support an older adults’ ability to comfortably and safely stay in their homes while remaining connected to the community
The lecture will be held at Rianda House, 1475 Main St. in St. Helena. Attendance is free and space is limited. To register for this event, or for more information, contact Myrna David, UpValley Village Program Manager at mdavid@collabriacare.org or 707-815-0217.