The history of St. Helena's mayoral elections

Editor's note: St. Helenans will vote June 7 on Measure G, which would end the direct election of mayors and require the City Council to select a mayor from within its own ranks. This article explores the history of St. Helena's city elections.

The act incorporating the town of St. Helena was approved by the state legislature on March 24, 1876.

The act to incorporate St. Helena stated in Section 3, “The corporate powers and duties of said town shall be vested in and performed by a Board of Trustees consisting of five members. Any three of the said trustees shall constitute a quorum. The meeting of said Board of Trustees shall be at stated times and places established by ordinance; but special meetings may be called at any time by the President. Said Board of Trustees shall assemble on the first Monday after their election and shall take the oath of office and choose one of their number to act as President of the Board … ”

The President served two years, until the next town election.

The first election was held on April 10, 1876. Only male property tax payers who had paid $3 poll tax could vote. The following men were elected to the Board of Trustees: David Cole, Henri A. Pellet, Daniel Hunt, William Simmons, and George Fountain; Treasurer and Collector- D. B. Carver; Marshal and Assessor- J. H. Allison. The first meeting of the Board was held April 17, 1876, at which time Pellet was chosen as President, and Charles Gardner was appointed city clerk. N. M. Bonham was also appointed to the position of City Attorney, and M. G. King as City Engineer.

This method of choosing the mayor remained in place until a campaign in 1973 pushed for direct election. The proposal would take the choice of the mayor out of the hands of the council and place it with the people. There had been some infighting amongst council members in the past, which could be avoided if the voters chose the mayor, wrote the St. Helena Star. The election was held on June 26, 1973. Out of 1980 eligible voters, 847 voted (43%). Result: 427 voted no and 378 yes, so it failed.

St. Helena held elections for two Trustees (council members), city clerk and city treasurer on March 2, 1976. Candidates were Alan Baldwin, Robert Mahorney, Rich Moreno, John Aquila and George Kovacevic. Winners Baldwin and Mahorney joined incumbents Lowell Smith, Greta Ericson and Mel Varrelman on the council. Ericson nominated Lowell Smith for President (now called mayor), which was carried. (Greta Ericson was the first woman councilperson, elected in 1974.) This was the last selection of the mayor by the city council members.

It had been the tradition that each council member would head a committee. Mayor Smith’s appointees were: Varrelman — Public Safety; Ericson — Public Service; Baldwin — Public Works; Mahorney — Water.

On July 2, 1976, Varrelman asked the council to put a measure on the next ballot to change to direct election. On a 3-2 vote, the council declined Varrelman’s proposal, so he began a petition to place the question on the Nov. 2, 1976 ballot. Voters could choose whether to have the mayor serve two or four years.

On Aug. 5, 1976, Varrelman submitted the petition to City Clerk Lynetta Denton. Required were 207 signatures of registered voters, 10% of those registered in St. Helena. The petition counted 348. Next the city council considered the matter at their Aug. 10 meeting and it was cleared for the Nov. 2 election.

Mayor Lowell Smith paid for a large ad in the St. Helena Star Oct. 28, 1976. He wrote, “The direct election of the mayor will allow all voters to participate in the selection of the city’s chief fiscal officer … The mayor is charged with the responsibility for preparation of the yearly budget; reporting and advising on all financial matters, including the adoption of the tax rate for each ensuing year, collection of revenue and taxes, levy and collection of all assessments and all claims against the city … . The Direct Election of the mayor, who serves as the city’s chief fiscal officer, is the most forthright and direct method of obtaining responsive administration of our tax dollars.” He urgee a yes vote to directly elect the mayor to a four-year term.

Mel Varrelman also placed an ad stating, “The direct election of the mayor has two advantages: 1. Backroom bargaining will no longer be a part of St. Helena politics. 2. During elections, there will be a sharper focus on the issues. Join me in voting yes on the direct election of the mayor and against backroom bargaining.”

The measure won 1,492 yes votes to 248 no votes. St. Helena’s next mayor would be elected to a two-year term and council members to four-year terms.

The election of March 7, 1978 saw the first direct vote for a two-year mayoral post. The candidates were Mayor Lowell Smith, Councilmen Mel Varrelman and Robert Mahorney. Smith won with 738 votes to Varrelman’s 724. Mahorney got 90. Elected to four-year council terms were David Whiting (1028) and Guy Kay (841). A two-year term was won by Dennis Sparks. According to the Star, “Mayors have always served two year terms, until a new city council was chosen, which then again voted for one of its number.”

Measure G on the June 7 ballot proposes to change the selection of St. Helena’s mayor back to the system that existed from 1876 to 1976.

Mariam Hansen is research director of the St. Helena Historical Society.