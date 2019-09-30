Dr. Roger Eardley-Pryor, an oral historian with the UC Berkeley Bancroft Library, will discuss “Oral Histories: Creating a Narrative Legacy,” as the second part of “The Joys of Elderhood,” a three-part series celebrating how today’s older adults are living longer lives to the fullest.
Eardley-Pryor will share his techniques and the importance of creating legacy stories that can be enjoyed by future generations from 5-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. The event is free of charge, and light refreshments will be provided.
The presentation is thanks to a generous grant from the Lois Swanson Fund at the Crescent Porter Hale Foundation, Rianda House and UpValley Village.
You have free articles remaining.
As the UpValley’s only senior activity center, Rianda House provides 1,000 or more UpValley adults, 50 to 100 years old, with engaging weekly wellness, educational and social activities plus links to local senior resources (riandahouse.org).
The UpValley Village, a Collabria Care program, is a membership-based service that provides easy access to in-home services and events that support an older adults’ ability to comfortably and safely stay in their homes while remaining connected to the community.
For more information, and to RSVP for the Oct. 3 event, contact Myrna David of the UpValley Village at 707-815-0217 or mdavid@collabriacare.org.