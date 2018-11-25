The Napa Regional Dance Company will present the classic ballet “The Nutcracker” for three performances only on Dec. 15-16 at The Lincoln Theater in Yountville. This beautiful holiday tradition, now in its 18th year will feature the orchestrations of Symphony Napa Valley.
The dance company features classically trained dancers ranging in age from 7 to 17 years old. The young men and women come from across the Napa Valley, from American Canyon to Angwin to train, often up to five days a week at the Napa studio. The cast also includes a group of adult volunteers sharing the stage in act one. Two local St. Helenans, Michael Caldarola and Jeanmarie Wolf, are now in their 14th year with NRDC.
Performances will be held at 2 and 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 15 and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 16. Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 707-944-9400 or online at www.lincolntheater.org
For more information about NRDC, visit www.naparegionaldance.com. To discover more about the supporting foundation, Napa Regional Dance Foundation, go to www.naparegionaldancefoundation.org