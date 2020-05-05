The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is back for its 34th season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Opening day of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market’s 34th season last Friday may have looked quite different, but it had every bit of the excitement, energy and quality of products we have come to expect.

Compliance with COVID-19 restrictions mandated a change of venue, a limit on the number of patrons allowed to enter at any given time and restrictions on which vendors could participate, but it was a gorgeous day filled with good cheer.

Our temporary home at Napa Valley College’s Upper Campus is a beautiful spot. Many thanks to the College for hosting us and to the City for helping us to secure this location. The Farmers’ Market staff and volunteers did a terrific job of setting up the venue and making sure that things ran smoothly. Donned with masks and gloves and practicing social distancing, we saw a steady stream of shoppers exchanging warm greetings with vendors and one another. Old favorites like Santa Rosa Seafood, Long Meadow Ranch, and Far West Fungi joined brand new vendors including Encina Farms, Napa Baking Company, Anzalone’s Olive Oil and Royal Artisan Breads.