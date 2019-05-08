The sun was shining and spirits were high as the St. Helena Farmers’ Market opened for our 33rd season on Friday, May 3. Old favorites and new vendors were all smiling and eager to welcome shoppers and friends as we were serenaded by the talented orchestra from Pacific Union Elementary School in Angwin under the direction of Linda Marks.
My first stops were to find seasonal produce only available for a short time each spring. Asparagus topped the list and this week I picked up a beautiful bunch from Zuckerman’s Farm, one of several vendors offering these delectable and nutritious veggies. I love to roast them with grated parmesan and lemon juice in a 425 degree oven for 10 minutes and top them with lemon zest. Using a rimmed baking pan lined with parchment paper makes clean-up easy.
Next up was a basket of blueberries. Thor Farms had Snowchaser, one of my favorite varieties. I find them to be especially delicious topping the fabulous lemon curd from The Wild Pear.
Then I went to visit one of this year’s new additions, Tsalt Seasonings (tsaltseasonings.com). Created by a delightful husband and wife team, Cole and Tsatsaa Campi, Tsalt brings a unique array of seasonings to the Market. I was especially intrigued by the wine-infused salts created in partnership with The Prisoner Wine Company. In addition to being delicious, these salts make perfect wine country gifts.
You can hear more about Tsalt from the Coles themselves by tuning in to our twice-monthly radio program, The Farmers Fresh Hour, on Thursday, May 16, from 10-11 a.m. on KVON 1440 AM. If you miss the live broadcast, you can find it on kvon.com/farmers-fresh-hour.
We look forward to seeing you at the Market. Be sure to bring the kids to our Market Classroom for story time at 9:30, sponsored by Jones Family Vineyards, and lots of fun, hands-on seasonal projects.
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held in Crane Park every Friday from 7:30 a.m. to noon through Oct. 25. For the most up-to-date information, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for the Market’s weekly online newsletter or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.