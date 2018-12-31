Try 1 month for 99¢

CABERNET FRANCS

Barlow Vineyards 2015 Calistoga ($45)

Cornerstone Cellars 2015 Oakville ($75)

Oakville Ranch Vineyards 2015 Oakville ($110)

Mt. Brave 2015 Mount Veeder ($80)

Clos du Val 2016 Stags Leap District ($100)

DESSERT WINES

Fortunati Vineyards 2014 Syrah ($75)

Peju, non-vintage, Delicias Zinfandel ($55)

Benessere, 2017 Muscat/Moscato St. Helena ($25)

Trefethen Family 2017 Late Harvest Riesling ($50)

MERLOT

La Jota Vineyard Co 2014 Howell Mountain ($85)

Reynolds Family Winery 2014 Stags Leap District ($48)

Rombauer Vineyards 2014 Napa Valley ($35)

Ballentine Vineyards 2015 Napa Valley ($35)

Trefethen Family Vineyards 2015 Oak Knoll District ($40)

MOUNTAIN CABERNETS

Anthem Winery and Vineyards 2014 Mount Veeder ($110)

Dos Lagos 2014 Atlas Peak ($125)

Summit Lake Vineyards Emily Kestrel 2014 Howell Mountain ($75)

Juslyn Vineyards 2015 Spring Mountain District ($175)

Pine Ridge Vineyards 2015 Howell Mountain ($150)

Wallis Family Estate Seraphim 2015 Diamond Mountain District ($175)

PETITE SIRAH, SYRAH

Baldacci Family Vineyards – Allwin 2015 Syrah Los Carneros ($45)

Hoopes Vineyard – Sophie’s Block 2015 Oak Knoll ($50)

Materra Cunat Family Vineyards 2015 Petite Sirah, Calistoga ($49)

Starmont Winery & Vineyards – Stanley Ranch 2015 Los Carneros ($45)

Aratas Wine 2016 Petite Sirah ($58)

Eleven Eleven Winery 2016 Syrah Oak Knoll ($55)

PINOT NOIR

Baldacci Family Vineyards 2015 Elizabeth ($50)

Black Stallion Estate Winery Limited Release 2015 ($35)

Merryvale Vineyards 2015 ($38)

Saintsbury 2015 Lee Vineyard ($62)

Castello di Amorosa 2016 ($42)

Clos du Val 2016 Gran Val Vineyard ($65)

Napa Cellars 2016 ($25)

V. Sattui Winery 2016 ($42)

ROSE, 2017

Bouchaine Vineyards Vin Gris of Pinot Noir ($27)

Fortunati Vineyards Rosé of Syrah ($24)

PEJU Dry Rosé ($25)

Saintsbury Vin Gris of Pinot Noir ($22)

St. Supéry Estate Estate Rosé ($18)

Whitehall Lane Syrah Rosé ($24)

SAUVIGNON BLANC

Bougetz Cellars 2016 Bliss ($26)

Coquerel Family Wine Estates 2016 ($22)

Jamieson Ranch 2016 Silver Spur ($28)

Kenefick Ranch Winery 2016 ($24)

Clos Pegase 2017 Mitsuko’s Vineyard ($22)

Galerie Naissance 2017 ($30)

Farella Vineyard 2017 La Luce ($26)

Judd’s Hill 2017 ($34)

St. Supéry Estate Vineyards 2017 ($22)

SPARKLING WINES

Domaine Chandon, non-vintage, etoile Brut ($40)

V. Sattui Winery, 2012 Prestige Cuvee ($43)

Schramsberg Vineyards, 2014 Querencia Brut Rose ($55)

Hill Family Estate 2016 sparkling wine ($52)

ZINFANDEL

Oakville Ranch 2014 Oakville ($55)

PEJU 2014 ($42)

Summers Estate Wines 2014 Two Acre Calistoga ($45)

Chase Cellars 2015 St. Helena ($95)

Fortunati Vineyards 2015 Mount Veeder ($40)

Ghost Block 2015 Pelissa Vineyard Oakville ($35)

Storybook Mountain Vineyards 2015 Mayacamas Range ($38)

Oakville Winery 2016 Oakville ($25)

