CABERNET FRANCS
Barlow Vineyards 2015 Calistoga ($45)
Cornerstone Cellars 2015 Oakville ($75)
Oakville Ranch Vineyards 2015 Oakville ($110)
Mt. Brave 2015 Mount Veeder ($80)
Clos du Val 2016 Stags Leap District ($100)
DESSERT WINES
Fortunati Vineyards 2014 Syrah ($75)
Peju, non-vintage, Delicias Zinfandel ($55)
Benessere, 2017 Muscat/Moscato St. Helena ($25)
Trefethen Family 2017 Late Harvest Riesling ($50)
MERLOT
La Jota Vineyard Co 2014 Howell Mountain ($85)
Reynolds Family Winery 2014 Stags Leap District ($48)
Rombauer Vineyards 2014 Napa Valley ($35)
Ballentine Vineyards 2015 Napa Valley ($35)
Trefethen Family Vineyards 2015 Oak Knoll District ($40)
MOUNTAIN CABERNETS
Anthem Winery and Vineyards 2014 Mount Veeder ($110)
Dos Lagos 2014 Atlas Peak ($125)
Summit Lake Vineyards Emily Kestrel 2014 Howell Mountain ($75)
Juslyn Vineyards 2015 Spring Mountain District ($175)
Pine Ridge Vineyards 2015 Howell Mountain ($150)
Wallis Family Estate Seraphim 2015 Diamond Mountain District ($175)
PETITE SIRAH, SYRAH
Baldacci Family Vineyards – Allwin 2015 Syrah Los Carneros ($45)
Hoopes Vineyard – Sophie’s Block 2015 Oak Knoll ($50)
Materra Cunat Family Vineyards 2015 Petite Sirah, Calistoga ($49)
Starmont Winery & Vineyards – Stanley Ranch 2015 Los Carneros ($45)
Aratas Wine 2016 Petite Sirah ($58)
Eleven Eleven Winery 2016 Syrah Oak Knoll ($55)
PINOT NOIR
Baldacci Family Vineyards 2015 Elizabeth ($50)
Black Stallion Estate Winery Limited Release 2015 ($35)
Merryvale Vineyards 2015 ($38)
Saintsbury 2015 Lee Vineyard ($62)
Castello di Amorosa 2016 ($42)
Clos du Val 2016 Gran Val Vineyard ($65)
Napa Cellars 2016 ($25)
V. Sattui Winery 2016 ($42)
ROSE, 2017
Bouchaine Vineyards Vin Gris of Pinot Noir ($27)
Fortunati Vineyards Rosé of Syrah ($24)
PEJU Dry Rosé ($25)
Saintsbury Vin Gris of Pinot Noir ($22)
St. Supéry Estate Estate Rosé ($18)
Whitehall Lane Syrah Rosé ($24)
SAUVIGNON BLANC
Bougetz Cellars 2016 Bliss ($26)
Coquerel Family Wine Estates 2016 ($22)
Jamieson Ranch 2016 Silver Spur ($28)
Kenefick Ranch Winery 2016 ($24)
Clos Pegase 2017 Mitsuko’s Vineyard ($22)
Galerie Naissance 2017 ($30)
Farella Vineyard 2017 La Luce ($26)
Judd’s Hill 2017 ($34)
St. Supéry Estate Vineyards 2017 ($22)
SPARKLING WINES
Domaine Chandon, non-vintage, etoile Brut ($40)
V. Sattui Winery, 2012 Prestige Cuvee ($43)
Schramsberg Vineyards, 2014 Querencia Brut Rose ($55)
Hill Family Estate 2016 sparkling wine ($52)
ZINFANDEL
Oakville Ranch 2014 Oakville ($55)
PEJU 2014 ($42)
Summers Estate Wines 2014 Two Acre Calistoga ($45)
Chase Cellars 2015 St. Helena ($95)
Fortunati Vineyards 2015 Mount Veeder ($40)
Ghost Block 2015 Pelissa Vineyard Oakville ($35)
Storybook Mountain Vineyards 2015 Mayacamas Range ($38)
Oakville Winery 2016 Oakville ($25)