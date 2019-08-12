The first offering in the White Barn’s upcoming season, the Mads Tolling Trio, is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. The versatile trio led by Danish-American violinist Mads Tolling will lead the audience through a kaleidoscope of genres, from new covers of the American songbook standards to Latin jazz winners, to blues, and swing.
Accompanied by the Bay Area’s Dave MacNab on guitar and Owen Clapp on bass, the group promises an unforgettable evening of music. Tolling, internationally renowned as a violinist and composer, is a two-time Grammy Award winner and has spent most of his professional life touring the world, performing with such names as Kenny Barron, Ramsey Lewis, Chick Corea, and Jean-Luc Ponty.
Tickets are sure to sell out quickly for this for the performance. You may purchase your ticket for $30 through brownpapertickets.com or by calling the box office at 707-987-8225. As always, refreshments are served at intermission and programs benefit nonprofit organizations in our community. The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena.
For additional information, visit thewhitebarn.org.