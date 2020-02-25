Third annual ‘Loco-Motion’ Vine Trail fundraiser is March 21 in St. Helena

The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition announces its third annual “Loco-Motion” fundraising event with the theme “Let’s Do It!” as in “let’s build the Vine Trail!”
The event will be held 5:30-10 p.m., Saturday, March 21 at Freemark Abbey/Roadhouse 29, 3022 St. Helena Highway North in St. Helena.
You have free articles remaining.
The Vine Trail supports an active lifestyle and “Loco-Motion” embraces that concept with a reception at the historic Freemark Abbey Winery filled with games, movement, opportunities for one-of-a-kind outdoor excursions and more. Dinner, served in the adjacent Roadhouse 29 restaurant, will be followed by a lively fund-a-need. The evening wraps up with dancing.
Funds raised will support construction of the St. Helena to Calistoga section of the Vine Trail slated to be completed by 2022. This year’s event honors longtime Vine Trail supporters Kara Lind, pastry chef and CEO of Kara’s Cupcakes and co-owner and husband, Michael Lind.
The event raises funds to build the next 9.4-mile section of the planned 47-mile paved and separate biking, running and walking trail between St. Helena and Calistoga. To date, 18.5 miles have been completed along the route between Vallejo to Calistoga. Every dollar the Vine Trail Coalition raises through privately philanthropic donations leverages up to $4 in government grants.