Third annual ‘Loco-Motion’ Vine Trail fundraiser is March 21 in St. Helena

  • Updated
Chuck McMinn, Stacey Bressler

Chuck McMinn, founder of the Napa Valley Vine Trail and Stacey Bressler, local vintner and volunteer, enjoyed a glass or two of wine and dinner from Ad Hoc during the "Loco Motion" gala fundraiser on Feb. 10, 2018. 

 David Stoneberg, Star

The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition announces its third annual “Loco-Motion” fundraising event with the theme “Let’s Do It!” as in “let’s build the Vine Trail!”

The event will be held 5:30-10 p.m., Saturday, March 21 at Freemark Abbey/Roadhouse 29, 3022 St. Helena Highway North in St. Helena.

The Vine Trail supports an active lifestyle and “Loco-Motion” embraces that concept with a reception at the historic Freemark Abbey Winery filled with games, movement, opportunities for one-of-a-kind outdoor excursions and more. Dinner, served in the adjacent Roadhouse 29 restaurant, will be followed by a lively fund-a-need. The evening wraps up with dancing.

Funds raised will support construction of the St. Helena to Calistoga section of the Vine Trail slated to be completed by 2022. This year’s event honors longtime Vine Trail supporters Kara Lind, pastry chef and CEO of Kara’s Cupcakes and co-owner and husband, Michael Lind.

The event raises funds to build the next 9.4-mile section of the planned 47-mile paved and separate biking, running and walking trail between St. Helena and Calistoga. To date, 18.5 miles have been completed along the route between Vallejo to Calistoga. Every dollar the Vine Trail Coalition raises through privately philanthropic donations leverages up to $4 in government grants.

Tickets are $250 per person, and can be purchased at www.vinetrail.org/locomotion/

