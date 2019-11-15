Auditions for “This Is My Brave,” the national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness through storytelling, will be held in Napa and St. Helena.
Auditions will take place from Nov. 17-19, in both Napa and St. Helena. The resulting performances will be Feb. 8 at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center and Feb. 9 at St. Helena High School Performing Arts Center.
Performances will feature area young people who live with mental health challenges or substance use disorders, telling their stories through spoken word, poetry, music, dance, and more.
Auditions in Napa are at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center and will be held 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 and 5:30-9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18.
The St. Helena audition will be 5:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St.
“This Is My Brave” invites area teens, college students, and young people age 14-24 to audition and share their personal stories about living with mental illness and/or substance use. No performing arts experience is necessary and personal essays, original music, poetry, and dance are welcome. Video submissions are also welcome; email Kristine@thisismybrave.org.
Register to audition at thisismybrave.org/event/auditions-this- is-my-brave-napavalley. A parental consent form is required for those younger than 18.