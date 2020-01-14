In his guise as the founder of the “Towne Dandies,” artist Geoff Ellsworth performed “Big Belt Buckle” at Ana’s Cantina on Dec. 18. The show raised $400 and owner Ana Vigil Footman peeled another $638 in dollar bills from the wall.
Last week, the funds were donated to St. Helena’s We Care Animal Rescue. Accepting the check was Deanna May, shelter manager, who said the money will go toward ceiling tile repair. Currently, the no-kill shelter houses 152 cats and one dog.
Ellsworth, who is also St. Helena’s elected mayor, last performed “Big Belt Buckle” on Lincoln Avenue during Calistoga’s annual parade on July 4, 2018.
