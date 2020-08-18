Three ‘mules’ walk through St. Helena, on their way to nowhere

Earlier this month, John Sears, 72, and his two mules, Little Girl and Ethyl, were spotted in downtown St. Helena walking along the Napa Valley Wine Train tracks, headed north.
Collectively, the trio is known as “The Three Mules,” and they have spent the last several decades walking through the western United States, including Texas, Arizona, Nevada and California.
According to their website, 3mules.com, Sears calls himself “Mule” or “Monk,” and they practice an “age-old nomadic lifestyles which our ancestors have practiced for thousands of years.”
Their routine is much the same each day, as detailed on the website: “We get up in the morning off the ground, take a look at our animal companions, bid them a good morning, fix some breakfast, usually oatmeal or rice and vegetables or maybe some ground nuts, very simple and basic, nothing fancy. Then the monk packs up the mules and we are on our way in any one of four directions, spending the day walking in the light with love, respect and reverence for this Earth and the web of life one step at a time.”
When the sun begins to set, Sears writes he looks for a place to stop for the night “on the public thoroughfare. Often, somebody will offer the Mules their property to stay for the night,” he writes and often they gratefully accept.
“We then fix a simple meal, make the mules comfortable for the night, then go to sleep knowing full well when we awake in the morning," they will be ready to "once again practice this unchoreographed dance across the face of the earth in harmony and balance with the energy that surrounds us, guides us, and protects us.”
The website charts where the group has been, but the postings are several weeks behind. On July 21, for example, they were on Highway 22 near 104, north of Galt.
About a week later, the trio were at the State Capitol in Sacramento, bringing their claim for less than $1,000 pertaining “to our wrongful and illegal arrest by California and the California Highway Patrol.”
On New Year’s Day, they were in San Juan Bautista and 23 days later, they were arrested and charged with resisting arrest, later reduced to “refusal to obey a lawful order” for walking on a state highway, according to the website.
On Feb. 1, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney declined to file charges.
It was not the first time Sears was arrested and his mules taken to a local animal control facility. The website lists their activities month by month and the first month, June 2013, details an arrest in Napa as three fully-packed mules were walking on “the fast-lane shoulder of Highway 29 toward the Butler Bridge,” according to an article in the Napa Valley Register.
Sears maintains he has a right to walk with his mules on highways. According to newspaper reports, the CHP says he walks in the traffic lane, rather than on the side of the road.
On the website, there is a page of frequently asked questions, including “Who are you and where are you from?” The answer: “We are mules. We are from the outside. We live outside all day, every day. We don’t live in houses and we don’t drive cars. We’re always outside.”
Another question: “Where are you going?” Answer: “Nowhere. We’re here: the outside, the web of life, the beautiful earth, a place like no other. We have come to this place, a place of golden sparkling light, a place for anybody and everybody. Give your faith, hope and energy to this place at which time you connect to it and receive the magic and endless possibility of infinity. As you walk in this place with these mules you spread the awareness that this beautiful earth, like no other, can only be protected by the way we live one day at a time.”
Watch Now: Mark Rappaport's mechanical horse video
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!