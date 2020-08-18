Three ‘mules’ walk through St. Helena, on their way to nowhere

“We then fix a simple meal, make the mules comfortable for the night, then go to sleep knowing full well when we awake in the morning," they will be ready to "once again practice this unchoreographed dance across the face of the earth in harmony and balance with the energy that surrounds us, guides us, and protects us.”

The website charts where the group has been, but the postings are several weeks behind. On July 21, for example, they were on Highway 22 near 104, north of Galt.

About a week later, the trio were at the State Capitol in Sacramento, bringing their claim for less than $1,000 pertaining “to our wrongful and illegal arrest by California and the California Highway Patrol.”

On New Year’s Day, they were in San Juan Bautista and 23 days later, they were arrested and charged with resisting arrest, later reduced to “refusal to obey a lawful order” for walking on a state highway, according to the website.

On Feb. 1, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney declined to file charges.