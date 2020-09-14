Three Napa Valley authors release books on self-help, business and horror

Like “Inside,” “Under Another Sun” is about relationships, said Longo, a Napa resident and former bartender at St. Helena’s Market Restaurant.

“I want all of my stories to be character-driven, whether they are about ghosts or the end of the world or a full-on love story – which I’m not writing,” she said. “I want someone who doesn’t read horror or apocalyptic novels to be able to pick up the book and say, ‘This resonates because I believe in these characters and their struggle.’”

While both are relationship-centered horror novels, “Under Another Sun” is very different from “Inside.” It’s set in the present day, not the 1980s; it’s centered around adults, not children; and there are none of the familiar horror tropes like haunted houses.

“It’s more about current concerns in our world,” said Longo. “It’s more of an adult novel.”

Longo actually started “Under Another Sun” in 2014, long before she got the idea for “Inside.” She revisited the manuscript in January and realized it just needed some thorough editing.

+2 Napa author set to release debut horror novel If you’ve ordered a drink from Darlene Longo at Market restaurant, she probably wasn’t very scary. Her first novel, however, is a whole differ…