Tickets available for Native Sons Crab Feed in St. Helena

Native Sons Hall

Members of St. Helena's Native Sons parlor pose outside the Native Sons Hall. From left are Rick Hanson, Mike Griffin, Phil Murphy, Nick Coy and Ted Laurent.

 Star file photo

Tickets are still available for the Native Sons Crab Feed on Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St. in St. Helena.

The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the bar will be open. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. It will consist of salad, the Native Sons' famous meat sauce over rigatoni pasta, crab, garlic bread, and ice cream sandwiches for dessert. There will be wine on the tables, but guests may bring their own wine if they wish.

There will be a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

Tickets are $85. Call Phil Murphy at 326-9701.

