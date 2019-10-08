Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, Rianda House Senior Activity Center invites you to enjoy the thrill of the perfect hand, or the perfect bluff at their 10th annual Casino Rianda Texas Hold’em Tournament and fundraiser.
The event will be from 5:30-9:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25. It’s a winning night for all as players at the finalist table win prizes (getaways, dining experiences, cool stuff) and the profits support Rianda House’s wide range of enrichment programs for local older adults ages 55 to 100 years young.
Tournament tickets are $75 ($100 at the door), and include $5,000 in poker chips, dinner sponsored by Riedel Crystal of America, plus two beverage tickets for Napa Valley wines and craft beers.
Not a player? Join in on the fun, enjoy dinner and beverages while you support Rianda House and your poker playing friends. Dinner only tickets are $35.
The event begins with dinner 5:30 to 6:30 at Rianda House, 1475 Main St. in St. Helena. The tournament begins promptly at 6:30 p.m., next door at the Magnolia Room, 1299 Pine St.
Limited seats available for players and dinner only guests. For tickets, go to casinorianda.brownpapertickets.com, Rianda House, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, send an email to info@riandahouse.org or call 707-963-8555 ext. 102.