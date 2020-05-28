Time for cherries at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the comforting things about the St. Helena Farmers’ Market is watching the array of locally grown fruits and vegetable change with the seasons. Things may be topsy-turvy in the world, but Mother Nature provides reassurance by predictably bringing us deliciously ripe cherries in May and June.

You’ll find several varieties of cheery cherries from Arceo Ranch and Gotelli Farms. Arceo’s Black Pearl Cherries have intense flavor, crispness and last longer in the refrigerator than other varietals. If you are lucky, Arceo will also have large, mild and juicy Coral Champagnes, which are elusive because they tend to be less hardy. Gotelli’s offerings include the much-loved Golden Rainier Cherries, which are wonderfully sweet and crisp, as well as rich and juicy Sweet Brooks. All make great portable snacks. If you prefer your cherries in jams, The Wild Pear offers both low-sugar and no-added-sugar options.