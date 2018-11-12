Heitz Cellar has named Toby Halkovich as the new vice president of operations.
Most recently the director of vineyard operations at Cakebread Cellars, Halkovich had served as their viticulturist for almost a decade. Earlier in his career, Halkovich worked in product sales for an agricultural supply company and was the vineyard manager for Kenwood Vineyards.
He graduated from UC Davis with a degree in agricultural and managerial economics and then earned an MBA from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Aside from his professional career, he has been a volunteer fire fighter for the Kenwood area since 1997. Toby lives in Santa Rosa with his family.
Founded in 1961 by pioneering vintner Joe Heitz, Heitz Cellar produced Napa Valley’s first vineyard-designated Cabernet Sauvignon, the Heitz Cellar Martha’s Vineyard. In 2018, the winery passed into the hands of the Lawrence family with Gaylon M. Lawrence, Jr. and Robert Boyd at the helm.
“This is an exciting time for Heitz Cellar and I am honored to join the team at one of Napa Valley’s most iconic wineries,” Halkovich said. His responsibilities will include leadership and oversight of vineyard operations, winemaking, production and facilities.