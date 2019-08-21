Tomatoes are here and they are glorious! We sampled them last Friday and they were a hit. Atomic Grape tomatoes made a particular splash and sold out completely. The time is clearly here for all the delicious favorites featuring tomatoes. My personal tops are gazpacho, caprese salad, fresh tomato sauce, tomato and mayo sandwiches, sliced tomatoes with salt and cracked pepper, and of course, tomato pie.
Tomato pie has not always been part of my family’s cooking canon, but my Mom made it her own as soon as a friend shared the recipe with her. Since then, tomato pie heralds a favorite crop and season, the incredible scent of it baking working wonders to build anticipation of that first perfect bite.
The recipe is pretty simple and includes the following:
- Two 2-inch deep pie crusts
- 3 tomatoes thickly sliced
- 3 stalks green onions
- salt and pepper,
- basil, chives
- 1 cup mayo
- 1 cup cheddar cheese.
Cook the pie crusts and let them cool; then layer tomato, green onion, sprinkle with salt and pepper, chives and basil. Repeat for the next layer. Mix the mayo and cheese and spread over the top of the pie and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. The photo shows my husband’s beautifully executed take on this family favorite, as my version does not look nearly this amazing. Bon appetit!
This Friday, while you peruse tomatoes, corn, hot and sweet peppers, eggplant, mushrooms, salmon, lamb, flowers, and all the fresh treats that are in season, make sure to bring the kids by the Market Classroom for fun “Summer Swelter” projects hosted by our awesome Market Educator Arwen Gallencamp from 9:30-10 a.m.
Don’t miss the demonstration at our Chef’s Table at 10:30 a.m., where we will happily be joined by Chefs Charlie Appel, Special Projects Sous Chef, The Restaurant at Meadowood and David Guilloty, Chef, The Charter Oak. They will share some great tips, along with a delicious sample and a copy of the featured recipe.
See the wonderful Sandy Sargent, Director Health Services at Pacific Union College, for timely and much-needed advice on handling heat. This will be her last day with us this season and we’ve loved having Sandy at the market and are grateful for the excellent knowledge she has shared each week.
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held every Friday through Oct. 25 in Crane Park from 7:30 a.m. to noon. For the most up-to-date information, visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.