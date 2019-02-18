The Napa Valley Museum Yountville offers a multimedia presentation, “Toot & Whistle – Ward Kinball’s Trains” at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 23.
In this multimedia presentation, learn about Disney animator Ward Kimball — the only employee Walt Disney called a “genius” — and his incredible railroad hobby. Kimball supervised the creation of iconic Disney characters including Jiminy Cricket in "Pinocchio," the crows in "Dumbo," the mice and Lucifer in "Cinderella," and the Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, and March Hare in "Alice in Wonderland."
Attendees will see rare video and still images of Ward’s remarkable train collection as the presentation explores how railroading influenced him and vice versa. A highlight will be the Grizzly Flats Railroad that Ward and Betty Kimball built in the 1930s and discover how it is being preserved for future generations today. Finally, the presentation reveals how Kimball was directly responsible for rekindling Walt Disney’s love of railroading, and how this led to Disneyland and the modern theme park experience.
The event will be presented by Michael Campbell, a Disney historian, public speaker and curator of the museum's current exhibition, “Walt Disney’s Trains,” with special guest Ken Mitchroney, a director, animator, best selling author and leader of the Emma Nevada and Chloe locomotive restorations projects.
The presentation will be in the history gallery and is free with museum admission. The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is at 55 Presidents Circle.