Appellation St. Helena brought back its signature bASH event on Saturday, April 1, to an enthusiastic crowd of about 300 guests.

The 12th annual bASH took place at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena. The event is an annual wine and food pairing competition where the wines from 22 ASH member wineries are paired with savory bites prepared by teams of "rising star" CIA students. Attendees tasted each wine with specially created food bites and then voted for their favorites.

The judges were CIA instructors Daniel Kedan and Michelle Mutrux. Proceeds from the evening will go to scholarships for students at the CIA and students at St. Helena High School, as well as ongoing support for ASH.

Participating wineries were Anomaly Vineyards, Calafia Wines, Charles Krug Winery, Chase Cellars, Ehlers Estate, HALL Wines, Lithology, Mending Wall, Napa de Oro, Pellet Estate, Raymond Vineyards, Revana Estate Vineyard, Rombauer Vineyards, Salvestrin Winery, Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery, St. Helena Winery, Taplin Cellars, The Crane Assembly, Titus Vineyards, Varozza Vineyards, Vineyard 29 and Young Inglewood Vineyards.

The professionally judged winners were:

First place

Team 16 & St. Helena Winery serving Steak Tartare Fritoli, paired with St. Helena Winery’s 2017 Grand Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

CIA team: Morgan Plew, Alex Xouris, Paolo "Patxi" Alegrado

Second place

Team 14 & The Crane Assembly serving Steak Tartare Bites, paired with The Crane Assembly’s 2018 G.B. Crane Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

CIA team: Michael (Chao) Bishop, James (Taco) Morely, Travis Swailes

Third place

Team 22 & Vineyard 29 serving Blackened Prawn Ball, paired with Vineyard 29’s 2019 CEANDA Cabernet Sauvignon

CIA team: Alvin Park, Eun Joo (Audrey) Kim, Lionel Tan Tnee Sue

Fourth place

Team 18 & Charles Krug Winery serving Savory Stack, paired with Charles Krug’s 2022 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc

CIA team: Lucas Macleod, Antonio Lipari, Nicole Hernandez

People's Choice Winners

First place

Team 7 & Ehlers Estate, serving Miso Pesto Ravioli, paired with Ehlers Estate’s 2018 "Portrait" Red Blend

CIA team: Emily Flores, Kristen Medrano-Acosta

Second place

Team 20 & Titus Vineyards, serving Duck Liver Mousse over Shokupan topped with blackberry and Titus Cabernet Gastrique, paired with Titus Vineyards’ 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon

CIA team: Celine Kim, Timothy Chapman, Ean Dalton

Third place

Team 5 & HALL Wines, serving Suit and Tie Pasta, paired with Hall’s 2019 Coeur

CIA team: Alyssa Rosas, Suraya Ruiz Serhan, Jacob "Teddy" Racca

ASH partnered with the Culinary Institute of America and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce. ASH thanks Sunshine Foods and Le Creuset for their donations and support.

The next bASH will take place in April 2024 at the CIA.