Tor Kenward’s new book looks back on almost 50 years of Napa Valley winemaking

When it comes to wine, Tor Kenward had done it all — grown grapes for it, made it, sold it and promoted it around the world.

Just about the only thing he hadn’t done was write about it. And now he’s done just that, publishing “Reflections of a Vintner: Stories and Seasonal Wisdom from a Lifetime in Napa Valley.”

The book imparts lessons Kenward has learned during almost 50 years in winemaking alongside friends and colleagues like Robert Mondavi, Julia Child and Andre Tchelistcheff.

“It’s about relationships and about a winemaker making mistakes and learning from them,” Kenward said during an interview at his St. Helena home. “It’s about why Napa Valley is different and can produce incredible wines that gain international recognition.”

The book started as a pandemic project, Kenward said.

“I started to write stories about … the early days I was here in the valley, some of my travels, and what was happening in the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s,” he said. “Even though I was locked inside these walls at home, I could time-travel back and relive these things in my head.”

What started as a series of blog posts caught the attention of a literary agent who encouraged him to set his sights higher. The resulting book was published Tuesday with forewords by wine critic Robert M. Parker Jr. and chef Thomas Keller.

The book captures a heady time when visionary winemakers were catapulting the Napa Valley onto the world stage.

“It was a magical time when anything and everything was possible,” Kenward recalled. “At least we felt it was. We convinced ourselves we could do anything. It was a lot of hard work, but in retrospect it was a lot of fun.”

He started working for Beringer in 1977, building wine and culinary programs and earning a spot alongside the valley’s most prominent winemakers. In 2001 he left to launch TOR Wines, which gained a cult following and won the 2021 Judgment of Napa Tasting.

Kenward also became an ambassador for Napa Valley winemaking, traveling around the world and appearing on shows like “60 Minutes" and “Today."

Cast of characters

The book is a love letter to the valley and the friends Kenward has made here.

“Even in his modern age, the wine industry at its heart is about relationships,” Kenward said. “It’s about trust and respect. You have to have those things to be very successful.”

Though Kenward worked extensively with Robert Mondavi — once flying with him on a private plane to woo Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz into supporting Copia — he never got close to him.

“I never felt like I broke through Bob’s exterior,” Kenward said. “Julia (Child), on the other hand, was an open book. We talked about politics, social issues — I have one letter from her that somehow got onto the topic of sex. We talked about everything.”

Andre Tchelistcheff was another open book, and not just with Kenward.

“He loved people,” Kenward recalled. “His door was always open and he was always happy to answer questions. When I got here I don’t think there was anybody who knew more than Andre did about Napa Valley.”

Kenward’s book also spotlights some underappreciated characters he feels don’t get their proper due, like winemaking consultant Tony Soter.

“If you look at the vineyards Tony started and worked with — Vine Hill Ranch, what’s now Scarecrow — they’re now the great vineyards,” Kenward said. “I don’t know Tony well, but every time our paths cross I gain more respect for him.”

Another key figure who “doesn’t care to beat his chest” is John Kongsgaard, who has quietly mentored other winemakers and established winemaking styles that are still respected to this day, Kenward said.

Good times, bad times

In addition to highlighting his favorite colleagues, the book also levels about Kenward’s own mistakes.

“When I was young I thought I had a hot-shot palate and could pick out the vintage, the winemaker and the varietal every time,” he said. “The more I played that game the more I realized how stupid that is and how many times I was wrong.”

His advice to young would-be vintners is to acknowledge what you don't know and “get your hands dirty.”

“Don’t hire everybody to do all the jobs for you,” he said. “Understand what it is to drag a hose, top a barrel and run a lab test.”

The financial failure of Copia, a would-be monument to wine, food and the arts in downtown Napa, was another humbling experience. Kenward left Copia’s board two years before the experiment flamed out, “but you could see it coming.”

“There was hubris in there. There’s no way you can look around that,” he said. “The Mondavi stock was soaring, and there was a lot of money flowing through that winery. It was a time when Bob felt he could never fail, and Copia was an idea he drove harder than anybody. He got Julia on board, and then Julia came to me.”

Mondavi’s Copia vision turned out to be “a concept ahead of its time,” Kenward said.

“Copia focused on art and wine, and then food,” Kenward said. “Whereas I think most people coming here look at wine, food, and then maybe art. So the accent points were a little off.”

Today’s Napa Valley

Revisiting the past means reckoning with what the valley has become.

“We all had dreams, and Bob’s were obviously big ones,” Kenward said. “But I think if Bob’s ghost showed up right now, he’d say … he had no idea the valley would be in the shape it is now.”

That’s not to say Kenward opposes change. He has a soft spot for “iconoclasts” who dare to shake things up. He included Mondavi and Jean-Charles Boisset in that category.

“It’s very important that we’re not all the same. We need to have different voices,” he said. “When you have someone like Jean-Charles, that’s good, as long as they respect the agricultural side of the valley.”

Kenward said the valley is still trying to balance its protection of agriculture with the need for wineries to adapt to ever-evolving market realities.

“We’re constantly defining where that line is,” he said. “It’s a complex equation.”

Kenward said he’s heartened by the way the valley came together after the devastating wildfires of 2017 and 2020.

“That gives me hope that we will stay on the path toward finding solutions to our biggest problems,” he said. “I’m an optimist.”

Napa Bookmine is hosting an event celebrating the release of Kenward’s book at 4 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Wheeler Farms in St. Helena. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

