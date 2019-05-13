{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency kit/survival bag

The contents of an emergency kit/survival bag includes enough food and water for two people for 72 hours. It also includes a portable tent, pocket tissues, gloves, tools, an emergency radio and flashlight and other items.

 David Stoneberg, Star

A community meeting to discuss fire season preparation, wildfires and power shutdowns will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the St. Helena Fire Department, 1480 Main St. in St. Helena.

Brief presentations will be held on:

- The how and why fire became the threat it is today;

- What the county emergency services are doing differently today and what’s new;

- Preparedness and evacuation; and

- Fire resistant landscaping and home hardening.

Participating agencies include Napa County, the City of St. Helena, Cal Fire, Napa Sheriff’s Department, UpValley Family Centers, Fire Wise Napa and others. For information, call the city of St. Helena (968-2742) or Napa County (253-4421).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags