A community meeting to discuss fire season preparation, wildfires and power shutdowns will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the St. Helena Fire Department, 1480 Main St. in St. Helena.
Brief presentations will be held on:
- The how and why fire became the threat it is today;
- What the county emergency services are doing differently today and what’s new;
- Preparedness and evacuation; and
- Fire resistant landscaping and home hardening.
Participating agencies include Napa County, the City of St. Helena, Cal Fire, Napa Sheriff’s Department, UpValley Family Centers, Fire Wise Napa and others. For information, call the city of St. Helena (968-2742) or Napa County (253-4421).