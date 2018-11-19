Adventist Health St. Helena is hosting a new family-friendly fun run and walk on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22. The free AHEAD Turkey Trot will feature two distances through St. Helena.
The free fun run invites people of all ages to get some exercise and enjoy time outdoors before sitting down to their Thanksgiving feast. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Carnegie Building, 1360 Oak Ave., before taking off at 9 a.m. Participants can choose a 2.75-mile run or a 1.25-mile walk. Strollers and polite dogs on leashes are welcome.
“A Turkey Trot is a great way to start the day off right with family and friends,” said Jordan Bentley, a St. Helena resident who served on the organizing team. “We look forward to seeing our neighbors being active and celebrating together on Thanksgiving morning!”
AHEAD stands for Adventist Health Early All-Around Detection, a hereditary cancer screening program at Adventist Health St. Helena. Research has shown that up to 10 percent of cancers are due to factors that are passed on from one generation to the next. The AHEAD Program is reducing the risk of hereditary cancer by encouraging genetic screening.
“The Thanksgiving holiday brings generations of family together and is a wonderful time to share gratitude for the blessing of good health,” said Dr. Candace Westgate, an obstetrician and gynecologist who practices in St. Helena and founded the AHEAD Program. “It can also be a time to check in with your family about any history of cancer so you can be aware and take preventive measures to keep enjoying time together for years to come.”
Information about genetic cancer screening and family history surveys will be available at registration, along with Napa Valley Roasting Company coffee and Clif Bars. Adventist Health St. Helena staff will be volunteering at the starting line and out on the course to ensure a fun event for all.
To learn more about the free AHEAD Turkey Trot, visit facebook.com/ahsthelena or call 967-7550.