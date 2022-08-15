 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two new exhibits at Napa Valley Museum

Sally and Don Schmitt

A photo of Sally Schmitt and her husband, Don, is part of an exhibit at the Napa Valley Museum dedicated to the French Laundry restaurant's late founder.

 Submitted photo

The Napa Valley Museum has two new exhibits about food in its Spotlight Gallery.

"John Donohue: All the Restaurants of Napa Valley" is a visual journey through Napa Valley’s culinary landscape by the artist who drew "All the Restaurants" of Paris, New York and London. A former New Yorker editor and artist, Donohue has donated tens of thousands of dollars to restaurant workers.

"Sally Schmitt: Six California Kitchens" explores the life and legacy of Yountville chef Sally Schmitt, a pioneer of California cuisine who, with her husband Don, founded the French Laundry. Schmitt started a culinary movement built on seasonal local ingredients, inspiring generations of chefs and helping to create Napa Valley’s reputation as a food and wine destination.

The Napa Valley Museum is at 5 Presidents Circle, Yountville. Find more information at napavalleymuseum.org.

