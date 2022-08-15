Two new exhibits at Napa Valley Museum

The Napa Valley Museum has two new exhibits about food in its Spotlight Gallery.

"John Donohue: All the Restaurants of Napa Valley" is a visual journey through Napa Valley’s culinary landscape by the artist who drew "All the Restaurants" of Paris, New York and London. A former New Yorker editor and artist, Donohue has donated tens of thousands of dollars to restaurant workers.

"Sally Schmitt: Six California Kitchens" explores the life and legacy of Yountville chef Sally Schmitt, a pioneer of California cuisine who, with her husband Don, founded the French Laundry. Schmitt started a culinary movement built on seasonal local ingredients, inspiring generations of chefs and helping to create Napa Valley’s reputation as a food and wine destination.

The Napa Valley Museum is at 5 Presidents Circle, Yountville. Find more information at napavalleymuseum.org.