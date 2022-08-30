Two White Barn favorites return for weekend of music Sept. 17-18 in St. Helena

Two Bay Area ensembles, Dirty Cello and Le Jazz Hot, are slated to perform on Sept. 17 and 18 at the White Barn.

First up, on Sept. 17, Dirty Cello will step onto the new outdoor stage. On Sept. 18, another White Barn favorite, Le Jazz Hot, returns for one show only. Both performances will begin at 4 p.m.

While neither group is new to White Barn audiences, this is their first time performing on the White Barn's new outdoor stage. Crossover cellist Rebecca Roudman will lead Dirty Cello in its bluesy riffs while guitarist Paul Mehling will accompany Le Jazz Hot quartet, breathing new life into old standards.

The grounds of the White Barn will open at 3:30 and patrons are welcome to bring their own picnic. Chairs will be provided and there will be a limited number of small tables available on a first-come, first-served basis. As with all performances, complimentary refreshments will be offered during the intermission.

Tickets ($35) are available at thewhitebarn.org or by calling the White Barn box office at 707-987-8225. The last show was a sellout, so early ticket sales are advised. The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave.

To comply with state and county health recommendations, all patrons should be vaccinated. Though masks are not required outdoors, we encourage audience members to wear them when inside the Barn.