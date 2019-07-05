{{featured_button_text}}
Judd Finkelstein of Judd's Hill Winery, along with his wife, Holly, will lead a Uke-A-Palooza at the Oxbow Public Market on Friday, Aug. 2. 

Oxbow Public Market, along with Judd and Holly Finkelstein of Judd's Hill Winery present the 9th annual "Uke-A-Palooza at Oxbow," from 6-9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2 in Napa.

The event is an action-packed, island-style, comedic evening of musical entertainment for the whole family. The evening includes a raffle to benefit Voices of Napa, and a performance on the Oxbow River Deck by The Maikai Gents. Uke-A-Palooza guests are encouraged to bring their own ukulele and perform.

Polynesian-themed specials will be offered by Oxbow merchants and vintage beach and Polynesian clothing provided by Melissa Gruenhagen of Retro Diva will be for sale at Oxbow Public Market. Admission is free. For more information visit oxbowpublicmarket.com.

