Maybe it’s taking in the aromas of soaps and lotions, or fingering the softness of textiles, or perhaps the interaction with a human who can answer a question or share personal knowledge of a store’s merchandise, but holiday shopping locally is fun and offers an experience one can’t get online.
Buying holiday gifts locally not only supports the local economy, it is a great way to get to know neighbors who might be the shop owners or fellow customers. The following is a sampling of what can be found in town.
Style and Soul has a 12 Days of Christmas special running where spending money earns free gifts. For example, spend $100 and get a free pack of Twisted Wares cocktail napkins. Spend $200 and get a free scarf, value from $20 to $36. Spend $300 and take home one of the store’s most popular items; a cork wrapped bracelet with either gold or silver accent, a $48 value. The store has a loyalty program for frequent shoppers, one shopper in particular, a woman who was back from the East Bay because she said she loved the styles carried and the salespeople.
Shopping at Napa Soap Company is a way to support a local company that operates and produces eco-friendly products that, pardon the pun, bathe one in fresh and sustainable body care. There are enough soaps, lotions and other merchandise to create a small gesture gift, or a full-blown thoughtful package that might include aromatherapy concepts for stress relief or energy inspiration.
Stop by Farmstead for the delicious menu and take some time in the general store where blankets made by Amana Shop in Iowa are offered along with bags. Amana, Iowa, was formed by a community of Germans seeking religious freedom. They lived their lives simply and, in an Amish-manner shared everything and produced all they needed themselves.
Helene Chaisson, a chef visiting from Chicago, was excited to see the Amana Colonies items in the store she and her girlfriends happened upon during their weekend visit. Chaisson lived in Iowa for four years and said she “got goosebumps” when she found the Amana blankets, a connection to a place she enjoyed, she said.
While Chaisson was drawn to Farmstead’s farm to table concept, down the street at Steve’s Hardware, where there is a little bit of everything, including innovative technology, the Twinkly LED string light set was catching looks from shoppers. It is a new generation of customizable lights controlled through an app that can be designed in any shape, used any time of the year, synched to music, and grouped with more than one string.
And if a custom-designed gift is appealing, stop by New West Knives and marvel at the beauty of the knives that is evident in the visual appeal as well as the construction. Leather sheathes, blown glass and other unique items are available, too.
At Olivier one can find fresh olive oils, vinegars, and other food treats such as tri-colored pastas that maintain their color after being cooked. They come in farfalle, noodle and ravioli shapes. The raviolis come with a hat-like top and a base that are to be filled and connected. For the foodies in your life, the shop also has some food-related decorations, such as a cheese wheel, potato or olive oil bottle.
There are a lot of great finds at Findings, including a must-have for the wine drinker who likes to sit on a deck or patio with a glass of wine. The Vinolid is a wine glass with a lid that keeps aromas in and annoying little wine-guzzling gnats out.
Woodhouse Chocolates is one of those go-to places that offers nothing anybody needs, but something everybody wants. It’s kind of a no-brainer type of gift place where no matter what you buy there, it will be appreciated and devoured.
For that difficult-to-shop-for-person who has everything, consider browsing the feather bow tie selection at Pennyweight. The bow ties are from Charleston, South Carolina, and are made of feathers from a variety of birds such as peacock, pheasant, quail and others. The bows are affixed to adjustable satin ribbons and are fitting for any gender or style.
Cynthia Carey opened up Wish, a pop-up shop/gallery about a week ago where she is displaying and selling her art that includes decoupaged trays and other art along with glassware and one-of-a-kind pieces.