Unsung heroes: Feeding St. Helena during coronavirus pandemic

"The money goes to the restaurant for their employees,” Showley added. “We’re trying to find ways to sustain the restaurants.”

Showley was in the restaurant business for 30 years, both in Newport Beach and St. Helena (The Miramonte, which turned into Cindy’s Backstreet Kitchen, now closed.) He said he doubts whether his restaurant could have survived if it had been closed for three or four weeks. “I had a mortgage to pay, I had bills that needed to be paid,” he said. “I’m hearing of St. Helena and Napa restaurants that are in the process of closing – that will never open again.”

Napa Valley New Deal is based on a similar effort in San Francisco.

Grimes is a chef who has been working with the Gott family. Grant Showley said she called out of the blue and asked if she could help. “She’s helping in the kitchen. I realized there is so much to do to put this thing together, I can’t be in the kitchen anymore,” Showley said. “I can’t do both things well.”

Current efforts are to work with groups that need meals, for example, Adventist Health St. Helena Hospital – their kitchen is currently closed.

Gail Showley said, “People are waiting for us to get up and running. The end goal of this is to feed the people who badly need it.”