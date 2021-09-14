Unusual 'pear-ings' at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market

We are fortunate to have Annette Arceo of Arceo Ranch bless us with her abundant harvest of pears each season at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market.
Each week I can’t wait to see what varieties are ready, hear their history and learn how best to select or eat them (use the tip of your finger to press just a little at the top of your pear, if it presses down like a sponge it is ready!). Sweet Harrows, crunchy Reddy Robins, giant Bosc and more varieties are grown by Annette and her husband Robert, both children of farmers, in Courtland for over 40 years.
But other than just eating them whole or sliced on a cheese platter, how can we use pears in a more interesting way?
“Roast them for fall,” said Annette, “boscs are really good for this” or use them in a salad. Asian pears or Reddy Robins (also called Papples) are great in a salad with a rice wine, ginger and lime vinaigrette.
Don’t ditch that cheese or charcuterie platter just yet. Thibault Dottie of Woodlands Charcuterie says the acidity of a pear pairs perfectly with his bone marrow and duck spreadable patè or the salty goodness of his smoked duck breast (basically it is duck bacon). Add either to your charcuterie platter or slice in a salad of pears, greens and nuts.
Linda Motty of Sweet Linda Lou’s says, “I love the combination of pears with caramelized onions”, perhaps on puff pastry or a tart. Linda also pairs pears with cranberries in hand pies especially for the Autumn. Still have a sweet tooth? Madeleine’s Macarons will have pear and ginger combo in their fall selection.
Something to drink? Triad Bevs makes an amazing pear (French Butter pears from Arceo) and apple (Pink Pearls from DeVoto Gardens) kombucha that is as refreshing as it is delicious.
So come to the Market this Friday and visit our Produce Tasting to sample many varieties of pears (and apples) to bring home and enjoy in some new pairings. See you there and remember, only clearly identified Certified Service Dogs allowed.
We hope to see you every Friday through Oct. 29 from 7:30 until noon in beautiful Crane Park. Stay in-the-know by checking our website, Instagram, Facebook or Nextdoor St. Helena. Masks are no longer required, but we recommend unvaccinated patrons wear a mask.
Ann Costelloe is a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.