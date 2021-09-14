Unusual 'pear-ings' at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market

We are fortunate to have Annette Arceo of Arceo Ranch bless us with her abundant harvest of pears each season at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market.

Each week I can’t wait to see what varieties are ready, hear their history and learn how best to select or eat them (use the tip of your finger to press just a little at the top of your pear, if it presses down like a sponge it is ready!). Sweet Harrows, crunchy Reddy Robins, giant Bosc and more varieties are grown by Annette and her husband Robert, both children of farmers, in Courtland for over 40 years.

But other than just eating them whole or sliced on a cheese platter, how can we use pears in a more interesting way?

“Roast them for fall,” said Annette, “boscs are really good for this” or use them in a salad. Asian pears or Reddy Robins (also called Papples) are great in a salad with a rice wine, ginger and lime vinaigrette.

Don’t ditch that cheese or charcuterie platter just yet. Thibault Dottie of Woodlands Charcuterie says the acidity of a pear pairs perfectly with his bone marrow and duck spreadable patè or the salty goodness of his smoked duck breast (basically it is duck bacon). Add either to your charcuterie platter or slice in a salad of pears, greens and nuts.