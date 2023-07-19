Thursday, July 20

The St. Helena Public Library will hold an artist reception at 4:30 p.m. for Dean Busquaert, a landscape and macro photographer from the Napa Valley. His 20 years in the local wine industry have allowed him to capture a behind-the-curtain perspective. He's documented the life cycle of grapevines through macro photos, extreme close-ups of small subjects. He will also display digital images in infused aluminum metallic and fine art giclée paper prints.

Tuesday, July 25

The library offers weekly story time at 10:30 a.m. for children from infancy to 6 years old, although older children are always welcome too.

Thursday, July 27

Participate in preparedness family game night at 4 p.m. The wildfire and disaster preparedness event will be hosted by Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) and Creative Crisis Leadership. The event offers games and activities designed to enhance your understanding of how to stay safe during emergencies. Learn practical tips, evacuation strategies, and gain insights from experts in the field. There will also be prizes and free food.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Weekly story time at 10:30 a.m. (see above).

Thursday, Aug. 3

Celebrate the magic of reading with an end-of-summer party with Magician Mike at 5 p.m. The highly participatory magic show is suitable for all ages. Stay after the show for outdoor activities and Popsicles.

